City studying switch to natural gas for power generation

The unit, installed in 1968, is primarily fueled by natural gas but can also use fuel oil.

This was the case in February when natural gas was unavailable.

The replacement project was to go out to bid in 2020, but due to pandemic-related concerns it was canceled.

“Starting with this smaller unit we want to replace, we want to have an outside firm come in and help us look at this, and maybe be able to do a more objective analysis of what we’re thinking about doing,” Luchsinger said.

A switch to natural gas would not cause a spike in rates, he said.

Any increases would be mitigated through capital financing, Luchsinger said, and the result would be a more competitive utility rate.

“We don’t want to do what we keep on doing and find out the rates are going up because we aren’t staying competitive,” he said. “The intent would be to hold and have a minimal increase on what we have to do for rates, but make that more cost-effective in the long run.”

Luchsinger added, “What may appear to be the cheapest rate up-front may cost you in the long run.”

The average rate is 9 to 10 cents per kilowatt hour for Grand Island customers.