Citywide mask mandate extension rejected

Public response

More than a dozen residents spoke about the extension Tuesday.

Dr. Jennifer Brown, an internal medicine specialist, said there is no doubt that a mask mandate has helped to reduce the number of new COVID-19 cases in Grand Island.

“We’re at a critical time now where if we allow the mask mandate (to) expire, the progress we have made could potentially be lost and more people could be harmed,” she said. “We’re getting to the point where we’re able to vaccinate a substantial amount of individuals.”

She added, “I implore you to extend the mandate so we can get to the point where people can safely gather outside and thousands more people can be vaccinated to increase the protection in our community.”

Summer Tophog, a Grand Island resident, shared a story of how brother, 46, was diagnosed in November.

He had no underlying conditions. In a short time he had to be flown to Omaha for treatment. He was on a heart-lung assistance machine for five weeks and was told he would need a double lung transplant.

He has survived with high dose steroids and is now learning how to walk again.