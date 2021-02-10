Citywide mask mandate extension rejected

An extension of the citywide mask requirement was rejected Tuesday.
Ordinance No. 9807, approved Nov. 24, will expire after Feb 23.
Grand Island City Council on Tuesday considered extending the ordinance for another three months to continue efforts to reduce spread of COVID-19.
Council Members Vaughn Minton, Michelle Fitzke, Jason Conley, Bethany Guzinski, Mike Paulick and Justin Scott voted against the extension.
Council Members Mark Stelk, Mitch Nickerson and Chuck Haase voted in favor.
Mayor Roger Steele said he was sympathetic with the community.
“I understand some of the frustration people have, because I have it,” he said. “This comes to us. Most people I see voluntarily comply. There are people of goodwill. I see people who will not comply.”
The responsibility for a mask policy has fallen to the city by circumstance, Steele said.
“I don’t dispute the benefit of masks. I think there should be some consensus of a mandate,” he said. “You have the Health District saying ‘Yes,’ and you have the Department of Health & Human Services saying ‘No.’”
He offered no opinion on how the board should vote.
Steele asked why the extension did not go to the health board before being “plopped in the council’s lap.”
Assistant City Attorney Stacy Nonhof said there was no indication it had to go to the board first, and that any extension before the sunset was to be adopted by the council.
In a letter to Mayor Roger Steele and the City Council dated Feb. 3, Teresa Anderson, Central District Health Department director, advocated for extending the mandate.
The positivity rate for the three-county area has decreased from 46% in November, at its peak, to 27% for the week ending Jan. 23.
Anderson wrote that this rate, though decreased, remains unacceptable, and that the district’s goal should be a positivity rate below 5%.
Anderson emphasized Tuesday that COVID-19 “is not over.”
“We are not here this time to debate whether masks work. Over the past year, science has proved through multiple studies that masks are effective in controlling and reducing the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19,” she said. “If it were possible for us at Central District to initiate a directed measure to require masks, we would do so because we know it’s the right thing to do.”
She added, “We won’t need masks forever. Just for a while longer.”
Public response
More than a dozen residents spoke about the extension Tuesday.
Dr. Jennifer Brown, an internal medicine specialist, said there is no doubt that a mask mandate has helped to reduce the number of new COVID-19 cases in Grand Island.
“We’re at a critical time now where if we allow the mask mandate (to) expire, the progress we have made could potentially be lost and more people could be harmed,” she said. “We’re getting to the point where we’re able to vaccinate a substantial amount of individuals.”
She added, “I implore you to extend the mandate so we can get to the point where people can safely gather outside and thousands more people can be vaccinated to increase the protection in our community.”
Summer Tophog, a Grand Island resident, shared a story of how brother, 46, was diagnosed in November.
He had no underlying conditions. In a short time he had to be flown to Omaha for treatment. He was on a heart-lung assistance machine for five weeks and was told he would need a double lung transplant.
He has survived with high dose steroids and is now learning how to walk again.
“Does COVID do this to everyone? No. But what about that one person it does do this to? Is a mask too much to ask to help save, help protect that one person, that one family, that does go through the hell we went through?” she asked. “I just ask you to think about that one person that a mask mandate could protect.”
She added, “My brother lost three months of his life. I don’t think asking everybody to wear a mask for another three months to help protect others is too much to ask.”
Kendall Bartling, a Grand Island Senior High student representative, said a mandate would allow a sense of normalcy for students for the rest of the year.
“The fate of staple senior events, such as prom and graduation, will be impacted by the vote you hold tonight,” he said. “A mask mandate kept me and my classmates in school through the end of last semester during a time when school closures were occurring or being considered across the state.”
He added, “Grand Island Public School District is an example of mask requirements working.”
Justin Thiel, a Grand Island resident, said the science can’t be trusted, because it comes from the federal government and is blindly being followed at the local level.
“In 2020, Dr. (Anthony) Fauci’s recommendation was ... people should not be walking around wearing masks,” he said. “In March, it was anti-science to wear a mask, and in May it was anti-science to not wear a mask. Now we’re approaching a time where it is anti-science to wear just one mask instead of two!”
He added, “There’s little we know about masks that we did not know 10 months ago. Officials were lying to us then, or they were lying to us now.”
Matt Sibley, a Grand Island resident, spoke against the ordinance, saying it is not made clear what it requires or what law enforcement is expected to enforce.
“A mask requirement is going to get extended. I’m sure that’s where you guys stand,” he said. “All I’m asking from you is to put out a press release to avoid unnecessary confrontations with citizens and law enforcement clarifying what the mask requirement is and what it is not. I think it’s good to protect our police officers and citizens.”
Council response
Council Member Chuck Haase, in favor of the mandate, said the council hears the concerns of and sees the stress upon the community.
“I see this fatigue, and it’s in a lot of places, but I also see significant effects of COVID-19,” he said. “We’ve come a long way, and if that was the only factor I would vote no, but that isn’t the only factor. These new strains are significant concerns, and I think the risk is higher than what I thought back in November. Vaccinations have started. We are on a great pace as long as we can get the vaccine to our community.”
He said, “I think we need a little more time.”
Council Member Mike Paulick also spoke in favor of extending the mandate.
“We’re not trying to overreach. We’re not telling you to wear a mask in your house or in your car,” he said. “But if we can save one person from dying, we’ve done our job.”
Council Member Bethany Guzinski expressed exhaustion over mask requirements.
“I know it’s good to wear a mask. I might still wear one while I’m working. But this is getting ridiculous,” she said. “If we’re regulating the public’s health decisions, we are going down a wormhole.”
Mask requirements are being taken care of by private businesses, Council Member Michelle Fitzke said.
“The majority of the constituents in my ward want this to go away,” she said. “If you don’t want to wear a mask, you shouldn’t have to wear a mask, and if you’re scared about it then stay away from it.”