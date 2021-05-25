Civic leaders unveil plans for $15M sports complex near I-80

A new, state-of-the-art, $15 million Central Nebraska Sports Complex, to be built on Wood River Road, on the west side of Highway 281, was announced Tuesday morning by a group of Grand Island business and civic leaders.
Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2022.
“The economic impact this complex will have on Grand Island and surrounding areas is unprecedented,” said Dave Taylor, Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. president. “The complex will attract events, visitors and sports teams to our area and will create a lasting positive change for our communities.”
The Central Nebraska Sports Complex will be located on 11 acres of property donated by Bosselman Enterprises. The 200,000-square-foot indoor complex will provide facilities and full-time staff to coordinate basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, soccer, dance, gymnastics and wrestling, among additional future competitive and recreational sports. Additional programming will include injury rehabilitation, healthy living, community engagement and an aquatics facility featuring a multi-lane, competitive pool. This facility will provide year-round indoor recreation space needed in the region.
The complex will be overseen by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit board of directors, then operated by an independent board with a full-time executive team. Monetary contributions for the complex go toward the component fund at the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation.
With the facility to be located near Interstate 80, developers said they will be leveraging the current retail development with the potential pipeline for future growth in the industries of retail, entertainment and lodging. Included in site plans is space for multi-use athletics, training, health and wellness, recreation and economic development.
“For too long, families in Central Nebraska have been left out of the opportunity to train and compete at the highest level unless their families were willing to travel great distances, sometimes at prohibitive costs,” said Tino Martinez, Central Nebraska Sports Complex board president. “This facility reduces that barrier.”
Capital construction will be funded from a combination of private contributions, corporate partnerships, potential COVID-19 funds and state economic development incentives currently being debated in the Nebraska State Legislature. However, continuing project viability will not depend on current taxes.
Upon completion, it will operate through user fees, marketing revenues, events and contributions.
“It’s the right place at the right time,” said Brad Mellema, Grand Island Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director. “Building here and drawing visitors for amateur league sporting events will complement other existing facilities in central Nebraska, deepening the draw for teams from surrounding communities and states to come here and compete.”