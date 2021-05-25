Civic leaders unveil plans for $15M sports complex near I-80

With the facility to be located near Interstate 80, developers said they will be leveraging the current retail development with the potential pipeline for future growth in the industries of retail, entertainment and lodging. Included in site plans is space for multi-use athletics, training, health and wellness, recreation and economic development.

“For too long, families in Central Nebraska have been left out of the opportunity to train and compete at the highest level unless their families were willing to travel great distances, sometimes at prohibitive costs,” said Tino Martinez, Central Nebraska Sports Complex board president. “This facility reduces that barrier.”

Capital construction will be funded from a combination of private contributions, corporate partnerships, potential COVID-19 funds and state economic development incentives currently being debated in the Nebraska State Legislature. However, continuing project viability will not depend on current taxes.

Upon completion, it will operate through user fees, marketing revenues, events and contributions.

“It’s the right place at the right time,” said Brad Mellema, Grand Island Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director. “Building here and drawing visitors for amateur league sporting events will complement other existing facilities in central Nebraska, deepening the draw for teams from surrounding communities and states to come here and compete.”