Civic leaders unveil plans for state-of-the-art sports complex

Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, said the continued growth of the community’s sports infrastructure complements its other assets, such as the livestock facilities at Fonner Park, which is the home of the Nebraska State Fair, and the growth of Husker Harvest Days, which several years ago invested more than $7 million in updating its facilities and infrastructure.

She said the new multimillion-dollar sports complex will enhance the 80-acre Veterans Athletic Field Complex and other locations throughout the community. She said many baseball and softball tournament organizers look to Grand Island for its central location and facilities, as teams consider mini-vacations when competitions are in Grand Island.

“We see a dramatic increase in tourism and consumerism during these time frames,” Johnson said. “We are seeing an increase in families coming into the area as Grand Island is becoming a family destination. It is not unusual to have grandparents and other relatives attend the ballgames along with parents, thus expanding the economic impact.”

The I-80 corridor

While the proposed sports complex is a facility for all ages, Johnson said youth sports, especially, are big business.