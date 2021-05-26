Civic leaders unveil plans for state-of-the-art sports complex

A new, state-of-the-art, $15 million Central Nebraska Sports Complex, to be built on Wood River Road, on the west side of Highway 281, was announced Tuesday morning by a group of Grand Island business and civic leaders.
Construction is scheduled to begin early next year.
“The economic impact this complex will have on Grand Island and surrounding areas is unprecedented,” said Dave Taylor, Grand Island Area Economic Development Corp. president. “The complex will attract events, visitors and sports teams to our area and will create a lasting positive change for our communities.”
The Central Nebraska Sports Complex will be located on 11 acres of property donated by Bosselman Enterprises. The 200,000-square-foot complex will provide indoor facilities and full-time staff members to coordinate basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, soccer, dance, gymnastics and wrestling, among additional future competitive and recreational sports. Additional programming will include injury rehabilitation, healthy living, community engagement and an aquatics facility featuring a multi-lane, competitive pool. The facility will provide year-round indoor recreation space that is needed in the region.
“For too long, families in central Nebraska have been left out of the opportunity to train and compete at the highest level unless their families were willing to travel great distances, sometimes at prohibitive costs,” said Tino Martinez, Central Nebraska Sports Complex board president. “This facility reduces that barrier.”
The complex will add to Grand Island’s already growing community recreational and sports facilities.
This weekend, 78 softball teams from Nebraska and four other states will be in Grand Island to participate in the USA Softball Tournament fast pitch tournament at the Veterans Athletic Complex.
The community also has the nationally recognized Heartland Public Shooting Park that hosts a number of national and state shooting competitions each year, such as the National 4-H Shooting Sports competition. Horse racing and the Heartland Events Center, both at Fonner Park, draw thousands to the community each year for sporting events.
“It’s the right place at the right time,” said Brad Mellema, Grand Island Convention & Visitors Bureau executive director. “Building here and drawing visitors for amateur league sporting events will complement other existing facilities in central Nebraska, deepening the draw for teams from surrounding communities and states to come here and compete.”
A family destination
Mellema said the sporting and events culture runs deep in Grand Island.
“We have a great sport heritage and culture that we have had for years,” he said. “Grand Island is uniquely positioned to have a growth industry in the sports world.”
Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, said the continued growth of the community’s sports infrastructure complements its other assets, such as the livestock facilities at Fonner Park, which is the home of the Nebraska State Fair, and the growth of Husker Harvest Days, which several years ago invested more than $7 million in updating its facilities and infrastructure.
She said the new multimillion-dollar sports complex will enhance the 80-acre Veterans Athletic Field Complex and other locations throughout the community. She said many baseball and softball tournament organizers look to Grand Island for its central location and facilities, as teams consider mini-vacations when competitions are in Grand Island.
“We see a dramatic increase in tourism and consumerism during these time frames,” Johnson said. “We are seeing an increase in families coming into the area as Grand Island is becoming a family destination. It is not unusual to have grandparents and other relatives attend the ballgames along with parents, thus expanding the economic impact.”
The I-80 corridor
While the proposed sports complex is a facility for all ages, Johnson said youth sports, especially, are big business.
“Tournaments draw teams in from across the state,” she said. “With over 5,000 baseball and softball players descending on Grand Island each year, these activities have a major financial impact on the community.”
With the facility located near Interstate 80, developers said it will leverage the current retail development with the potential pipeline for future growth in the industries of retail, entertainment and lodging between the interstate and Grand Island. Included in site plans is space for multi-use athletics, training, health and wellness, recreation and economic development.
Johnson said the growing number of sports events planned for the community, along with the national livestock shows at Fonner Park, bring in new retail businesses, eating establishments, hotels and retail centers.
“With increased activity, businesses can increase the number of jobs and/or number of hours worked by employees,” she said. “This is key to maintaining the overall profitability of hospitality businesses and careers.”
Self-supporting, nonprofit operation
The Central Nebraska Sports Complex will be overseen by a 501(c)(3) nonprofit board of directors, then operated by an independent board with a full-time executive team. Monetary contributions for the complex go toward the component fund at the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation.
Capital construction will be funded from a combination of private contributions, corporate partnerships, potential COVID-19 funds and state economic development incentives currently being debated in the Nebraska Legislature. However, continuing project viability will not depend on current taxes.
Upon completion, it will operate through user fees, marketing revenues, events and contributions.
Optimistic about the future
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Grand Island’s activities saw a decline both in numbers and attendance during the past year as many events were either canceled or downsized due to the virus. Revenue from fees added to restaurants and lodging facilities that the community uses to for promotion and growth also were down due the pandemic.
But as more people are vaccinated, community leaders are optimistic that Grand Island’s visitors and tourism industry will gain momentum. Tuesday’s announcement of the Central Nebraska Sports Complex will add to that energy.
Johnson said the increase in visitors to Grand Island will spur additional family activities beyond the ball tournaments and livestock shows.
“Bringing tens of thousands of non-local consumers to the community will help companies make the decision to invest in new entertainment opportunities,” she said.
The chamber has been working recently with community leaders in growing Grand Island’s educational and job training opportunities to help retain graduating youths in the community, but also meet the skilled employment needs of area businesses. With the addition of the Central Nebraska Sports Complex, Johnson said, the community will have another important component in the community’s ability to retain youths and bring new people to the community by improving Grand Island’s quality of life.
Also, the Nebraska State Fair, Fonner Park and other community organizations are working with the fair’s 1868 Foundation in developing a master plan for the Fonner Park complex, especially as the facility continues to grow with the Nebraska State Fair and the casino and hotel complex that soon will be built there.
But beyond its benefit to the local economy, Johnson said the Central Nebraska Sports Complex and other facilities put Grand Island on the map and bring awareness to the city for individuals across the United States.
“This visibility does more for the community than traditional marketing,” she said. “Visitors experience excellent facilities, easy access and the firsthand hospitality Grand Island has to offer.”