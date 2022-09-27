Civic Nebraska engages Grand Island voters at YWCA sidewalk stencil art event

The general election is only 40 days away.

To engage voters, Lincoln-based Civic Nebraska visited Grand Island Tuesday for a sidewalk art event at the YWCA, 211 E. Fonner Park Road.

Families and community members were encouraged to grab a stencil, a can of spray chalk and create artwork at the YWCA entrance.

Chueqa Yang, a Civic Nebraska voting rights field organizer, started hosting the activity in 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I noticed a lot of families and community members were outside walking all the time," Yang told The Independent. "My mind went to, what are the open canvases and public spaces our communities are engaging in? We might as well use the sidewalks because people are out and about."

Joseline Reyna, YWCA community organizer, said she enjoyed having Civic Nebraska visit.

"It's wonderful to be able to partner with an organization that supports the work we're doing," said Reyna. "There's always a lot of work being done in Lincoln and Omaha, and not in 'rural' areas. There's not a lot of organizations that are getting out the vote, talking to people about elections. Being able partner up with another organization to do this event is really good."

The spray chalk used is temporary and erasable, but also vibrant and exciting.

"They're just reminders for people as they stop by or walk by. It adds color, and who doesn't like a little bit of art?" said Yang.

Stencils came in a variety of languages, including Spanish and Vietnamese.

The YWCA also serves Grand Island's Somali and Arabic communities.

Engaging with communities about voting and elections is important, said Yang.

"I feel like every election should be important," she said. "I think there's a lot at stake, especially with some things on the ballot, a new governor, and seats in the Legislature."

The stencils had such slogans as "We have power in local elections" and "Make your voice matter in Nebraska" and "Vota por correo!"

"Being civically engaged is something everyone can do," said Yang. "I always try to make it more fun and attractive to people. For me, that's including art."

The sidewalk chalk art was a great way to engage parents and children alike, said Reyna.

"Our kiddos get dropped off after school, so our after-school kids get involved," she said. "They definitely talk to the parents. Sometimes the parents come super-fast and get their kids, but having a table out here and being able to talk to them about elections and what that means, is great."

Reyna did some stencil art and said she enjoyed it.

"It's a way to make it more fun," she said. "Sometimes people are like, I don't really know about elections. 'I don't get involved with that.' I think having the painting makes it interesting. Like, 'How can I get involved?' It's a different way to attract our community."

All Nebraska should be involved and have their voices heard.

"Stay engaged," said Yang. "If you don't think your voice matters, it truly does. Go vote."

The deadline for in-person registration is Oct. 28. The deadline to register to vote online is Oct. 21.

To register, visit sos.nebraska.gov/elections/elections-division.

For more information about Civic Nebraska, visit www.civicnebraska.org.