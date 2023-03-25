Of the five Nebraskans who will be honored on April 13 by Civic Nebraska, three of them are Grand Islanders.

Eric Garcia-Mendez, Kendall Bartling and Joseline Reyna are among those who will be saluted for their efforts to "build a more modern and robust democracy in the Cornhusker State," says a news release.

They will be presented with Strengthening Democracy Awards at a ceremony at the Livestock Exchange Ballroom in Omaha.

The 2023 Strengthening Democracy Awards honorees include educators, advocates, students and everyday Nebraskans who demonstrate exceptional civic leadership and who embody Civic Nebraska’s vision of a collaborative, innovative society.

“It takes dedication and commitment to strengthen our state’s civic life, and we are fortunate to witness exemplary examples of such work,” Adam Morfeld, Civic Nebraska’s executive director, says in a news release. “Democracy is built from the ground up, which means many everyday acts can go unnoticed. That’s why Civic Nebraska lifts up these civic advocates: to celebrate their vigilance and persistence.”

Garcia-Mendez will receive the Community Builder honor "for relentless passion for his community through service, mentorship and leadership," says the release. "Garcia-Mendez led the creation of Elevate, a leadership program for new Americans in the Grand Island area. When he saw how his community’s leadership didn’t always reflect the area’s diversity, Garcia-Mendez found solutions to better equip new American leaders for local leadership roles. He also initiated Young Professionals of Color, which supports emerging leaders of color, and the Welcoming Initiative, which aims to make Grand Island a more welcoming community for new Americans."

The Young Civic Leader award goes to Bartling, who graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 2021. He will be honored "for inspiring and organizing young Nebraskans to participate in our democracy," says the release. "Bartling was the student representative on the Grand Island Public School Board during his senior year of high school and became a deputy registrar so that he could register young voters in Hall County. As a student at Nebraska, Bartling has continued voter registration work on campus, which led him to become chairman of the Husker Vote Coalition. Bartling is responsible for registering more than 1,000 first-time voters in Nebraska."

Reyna will receive the Jan Gradwohl Memorial Defender of Democracy award "for her consistent work as an organizer, reformer, and advocate for ballot access," the news release says. "Reyna, a DREAMer, actively supports productive immigration laws and reform. In her role at the YWCA in Grand Island, she has knocked on hundreds of doors and called thousands of voters to encourage them to weigh in to make sure they have a voice in who gets to make decisions about our collective future. At the state level, Reyna has fought against restrictive voter ID laws. Though she cannot vote because of her status, she ensures everyone who can vote is free of impediments at the ballot box and focuses on expanding pathways to citizenship and greater inclusion for DREAMers and others."

Also at the event, Rick Galusha of Omaha will receive the Civic Catalyst award. He is a professor at Bellevue University. He was one of the creators 10 years ago of the Free Speech Society. Cheyenne Hartshorn of Lincoln will be honored as a Champion of Learning. She is a teacher at Lincoln Northeast.

The Strengthening Democracy Awards will feature a keynote address from national voting rights activist and Nobel nominee Desmond Meade. Those interested in attending the ceremony may purchase tickets at CivicNebraska.org/sda-2023.