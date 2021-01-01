Civil rights protests, COVID-19, casino gaming approval and changes to the State Fair mark a tumultuous 2020

Over several nights in late May and early June, demonstrators took to the streets of Grand Island in support of George Floyd and other Black victims of injustice.

The largest protest took place May 31, when at least 300 people marched from the Pizza Hut/Texas T-Bone area on South Locust to Pioneer Park. Many drivers beeped their horns in support.

The protest march and the activities at Pioneer Park were peaceful.

But a 16-year-old boy, who allegedly sprayed a liquid at the protesters, was charged with third-degree assault and disturbing the peace.

The suspect was in a vehicle that passed protesters as they marched. He allegedly sprayed protesters with fluid from a Super Soaker as they protested at Pizza Hut and as they walked. In a video posted on Facebook, the suspect claimed that the liquid was urine.

After talking to witnesses, police concluded the liquid was probably vinegar.

In addition, a couple of skirmishes broke out later that evening after members of the group left Pioneer Park and returned to the area around Pizza Hut and Texas T-Bone. Read the story at bit.ly/2LfkJB3.