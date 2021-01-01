Civil rights protests, COVID-19, casino gaming approval and changes to the State Fair mark a tumultuous 2020

2020 was a year to remember, although many people would rather forget it.
Following up on The Independent reporters’ Top 10 stories from their beats printed during the past week, here are The Independent’s overall Top 10 stories of 2020:
1. COVID disrupts education, local economy
Area government officials and school administrators had their hands full most of the year trying to combat COVID-19.
On March 15, local schools announced they were moving to remote learning until further notice, which ended up lasting through the end of the spring semester.
Like their counterparts nationwide, area businesses struggled to make a profit with so many customers on lockdown.
On the recommendation of Mayor Roger Steele, the Grand Island City Council approved a mask mandate for the city Nov. 24.
The citywide COVID-19 prevention ordinance remains in effect until Feb. 23 unless extended by the City Council. The ordinance requires people to wear masks when indoors at premises open to the general public within city limits.
People who do not wear masks risk a $25 fine plus court costs, a total of $74..
2. National events spark local demonstrations
Over several nights in late May and early June, demonstrators took to the streets of Grand Island in support of George Floyd and other Black victims of injustice.
The largest protest took place May 31, when at least 300 people marched from the Pizza Hut/Texas T-Bone area on South Locust to Pioneer Park. Many drivers beeped their horns in support.
The protest march and the activities at Pioneer Park were peaceful.
But a 16-year-old boy, who allegedly sprayed a liquid at the protesters, was charged with third-degree assault and disturbing the peace.
The suspect was in a vehicle that passed protesters as they marched. He allegedly sprayed protesters with fluid from a Super Soaker as they protested at Pizza Hut and as they walked. In a video posted on Facebook, the suspect claimed that the liquid was urine.
After talking to witnesses, police concluded the liquid was probably vinegar.
In addition, a couple of skirmishes broke out later that evening after members of the group left Pioneer Park and returned to the area around Pizza Hut and Texas T-Bone. Read the story at bit.ly/2LfkJB3.
A largely peaceful demonstration June 2 deteriorated into violence later in the evening, as protesters threw rocks at passing motorists and Grand Island police and officers from other agencies used tear gas-like chemicals, pepper balls and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.
The violence occurred in the old Dodge School parking lot at First and Walnut streets. The Grand Island Police Department was assisted by the Hall County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.
In response to escalating violence, officers began trying to disperse the crowd just before midnight. The scene was not cleared until about 1:30 a.m., said Grand Island police Capt. Jim Duering.
At the height of the activity, at least 20 law enforcement officers were on the scene, Duering said.
An Alda man was arrested for allegedly brandishing a firearm toward one of the demonstrators at about 9:30 p.m.
Read the stories at bit.ly/3hB4wCy and bit.ly/38WNaMF.
3. Grand Island Regional Medical Center opens
Grand Island Regional Medical Center opened in phases in 2020, making Grand Island a two-hospital town once again.
The new hospital, which is at the intersection of Highways 281 and 34, is a $115 million project. The four-story building totals 174,000 square feet.
The 67-bed facility has more than 80 doctor-investors. Partners are Bryan Health and Mary Lanning Healthcare.
A group of about 15 local physicians started talking about building the medical center in 2014.
The medical center is overseen by an 11-person board, which includes five Grand Island physicians. The board also consists of two representatives of Bryan Health, one from Mary Lanning and three community trustees.
Read the story at bit.ly/3rKwYq5.
4. Election paves way for casino gambling
The passage of three ballot initiatives Nov. 3 means that casino gambling will be coming to Fonner Park.
The legalization of casino gaming in Nebraska will benefit the thoroughbred industry and Nebraska agriculture, said Fonner Park’s chief executive officer, Chris Kotulak.
The passage of the three ballot initiatives “is going to be a tremendous lifeline for the Nebraska thoroughbred industry. So that’s good for Fonner Park. That’s good for horsemen. And that’s good for Nebraska agriculture, for the farmers and horse breeders,” Kotulak said.
The initiatives allow casinos at licensed horse race tracks and earmark most of the tax revenue to property tax relief across the state.
Kotulak expects a casino to be built on Fonner Park property.
5. Financial irregularities at State Fair
In July, the Nebraska state auditor detailed multiple “possible concerns” with Nebraska State Fair finances in a letter sent to the State Fair Board.
In the letter, while stating that preliminary review did not indicate a need for a separate audit, the state auditor’s office noted “certain internal control issues.”
Of particular concern were two State Fair checks totaling $149,415.60 made out to RKBB Enterprises LLC in 2019 and several charges with the State Fair’s credit cards.
RKBB Enterprises was created by Patrick Kopke, former State Fair chief of finance, in May 2019 shortly before the two checks were issued to the company.
Kopke, 29, is charged with three counts of theft by unlawful taking totaling $5,000 or more, which is a Class IIA felony.
6. State Fair proceeds in abbreviated fashion
Even with COVID-19, Nebraska State Fair officials went ahead and offered an abbreviated version of the fair, mostly to accommodate 4-H and FFA youths.
While the event did not draw “huge numbers in terms of attendance,” Fair Executive Director Bill Ogg said, “I think a very respectable number of people came.”
Admission was free to the 11-day fair, which unfolded under blue skies.
7. State Fair gets new executive director
In May, the Nebraska State Fair Board hired Bill Ogg of Walla Walla, Wash., to serve as the Fair’s new executive director.
Ogg was a finalist for the State Fair position three years earlier, when Lori Cox was hired as executive director.
In March, it was announced that Cox was taking a medical leave due to the stress she had been under in recent months.
She later left her executive director’s position. Under a settlement brokered by her lawyer, Cox remained a senior consultant to the State Fair.
8. COVID-19 vaccine arrives in central Nebraska
Registered nurse Aria Diehl was the first of 50 CHI Health St. Francis employees to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
A special courier from FedEx arrived at the hospital at about 10 a.m. St. Francis officials were “anxiously awaiting” the shipment, said St. Francis President and Chief Executive Officer Ed Hannon.
The 975 doses of vaccine had left the Pfizer plant in Michigan two days earlier. St. Francis employees kept 245 doses for their employees, and sent the other doses on to other locations in Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney. Some of the shots went to emergency medical services personnel in the area.
9. Visiting fans prohibited from attending games at Memorial Stadium
Because of COVID-19, crowds were small at Grand Island Senior High’s home football games.
In the early part of the season, Grand Island Public Schools decided not to allow visiting fans to attend the games at Memorial Stadium.
This led to an act of generosity Sept. 25 by Islander parents, who arranged for Omaha Westside parents to watch a telecast of the game at Veterans Park.
Grand Island Public Schools’ policy received criticism in some quarters around the state. Some pointed out that the public was allowed to enter the Nebraska State Fair, while GISH football admission was limited to four family members for each game participant (players, cheerleaders, dance team and pep band members).
In mid-October, school administrators announced that fans from Norfolk would be allowed to attend the Oct. 16 game against the Islanders.
10. Commissioner Hartman passes away
Hall County Commissioner Dick Hartman, who represented District 3, passed away Oct. 27 at the age of 83.
In December, Scott Sorensen of Cairo was sworn in to replace him.