GI Connect, a local business-to-business networking association, will host an iPhone instruction class Saturday for beginners and advanced users at St. Mary’s Church Cathedral Square.

Computer Hardware, an Apple Premier Partner, will teach the class. Participants will learn a range of “cell phone need-to-know topics,” according to a news release.

GI Connect says it provides, once a year, “a community event to benefit the clients we serve in central Nebraska.”

Registration will be from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. The beginners class, “Introduction to cell phone usage,” runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m.

The advanced class, “Beyond talk and text,” runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lunch will be provided, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

The cost is $25 for one class, or $30 for both.

The classes will address how to avoid scams.

Participants are asked to bring their iPhones, their Apple IDs and a charging cord.

To register, call Margaret Williams at Central Community College, 308-398-7441.