Claude Road housing project blight study submitted to city

“With the development of these properties I think we can potentially fix a lot of the issues that are out there, and use tax increment financing to help pay for some of those improvements as we move forward,” he said.

Joe Johnson of Olsson Engineering, which is working with Starostka, detailed the blight study, including the area’s unsanitary and dangerous conditions, such as standing water and aging and deteriorating structures.

“Four units out there are older than 40 years old, two units out there are under 40 years old,” he said. “Over 40 is considered blighted, under 40 years of age is not considered blighted, so 66% of properties in this area are considered blighted.”

Starostka said the designation would not only help launch Millennial Estates, but would help with other improvement efforts in the area as well.

“We have touched base with several of those owners of those tracts of land and they are in favor of this blight study,” he said. “Grand Island is in need of additional housing and this project provides such housing.”

Nabity said the corridor would benefit from the designation.