Claude Road housing project blight study submitted to city

New houses could be coming to Claude Road.
Starostka Group Unlimited has submitted a blight study for an 86-acre area between State Street and Faidley Avenue.
Grand Island City Council Tuesday approved sending the blight study to the Regional Planning Commission for consideration.
Millennial Estates will be aimed at “first-time home buyers,” Jordan Starostka said.
“We’re looking at around 1,260- to 1,500-square-feet housing, with anywhere from three to five bedrooms and two-car garages, up to three-car,” he said. “We did something like this in Kearney and it’s also called Millennial Estates. It’s a wide variety of mix. We’ve talked about doing some duplexes out there, but currently we’re just focusing on those houses.”
The blight study was completed by Marvin Planning Consultants of David City.
If the study is approved, Starostka will pursue tax increment financing for the project.
Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity said the area does meet the standards to be declared blighted and substandard.
Properties in the area include an old farmhouse on the corner of North Road and 13th Street, a day care and an Alltel building, which Nabity described as “functionally obsolete.”
“With the development of these properties I think we can potentially fix a lot of the issues that are out there, and use tax increment financing to help pay for some of those improvements as we move forward,” he said.
Joe Johnson of Olsson Engineering, which is working with Starostka, detailed the blight study, including the area’s unsanitary and dangerous conditions, such as standing water and aging and deteriorating structures.
“Four units out there are older than 40 years old, two units out there are under 40 years old,” he said. “Over 40 is considered blighted, under 40 years of age is not considered blighted, so 66% of properties in this area are considered blighted.”
Starostka said the designation would not only help launch Millennial Estates, but would help with other improvement efforts in the area as well.
“We have touched base with several of those owners of those tracts of land and they are in favor of this blight study,” he said. “Grand Island is in need of additional housing and this project provides such housing.”
Nabity said the corridor would benefit from the designation.
“Part of the reason for this study, and one of the reasons I would support this declaration, is because Claude Road is an important part of fixing the west side of (Highway) 281 and Diers Avenue,” he said.