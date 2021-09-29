Claude Road housing project gets blight study approval

A new housing development on Claude Road is one step closer to being realized.
A blight study submitted by Starostka Group Unlimited for an 86-acre area between State Street and Faidley Avenue was approved Tuesday by Grand Island City Council.
The blight study, completed by the Marvin Planning Group of David City, was recommended by Regional Planning Commission for approval.
Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity defended the unique shape of the study area.
“Blight studies need to have multiple structures that are 40 years old or older,” Nabity said. “This particular area of town doesn’t have a lot of older structures.”
The area’s Alltel Building was constructed in 1989, for example, he said.
A day care next to it is more than 40 years old.
“They reached out for the study to a farmhouse on the corner of 13th (Street) and North Road and that puts the total structures here at more than 40 years old,” he said. “This does make it a legal study.”
Declaring the area blighted and substandard will benefit other efforts along Claude, Nabity explained.
“There are some other issues with the development of some of these pieces, especially a piece behind the old Kmart, which is a relatively narrow piece of property that is difficult to get a street in,” he said. “If this moves forward, I anticipate we’ll see some projects coming forward with this.”
Approving the study also would benefit a planned extension of Claude Road, which would help with traffic movement on adjacent Diers Avenue.
Millennial Estates will be aimed at “first-time homebuyers,” Jordan Starostka told council members in August.
The company recently completed a similiar project in Kearney.
“We’re looking at around 1,260- to 1,500-square-feet housing, with anywhere from three to five bedrooms and two-car garages, up to three-car,” he said. “We’ve talked about doing some duplexes out there, but currently we’re just focusing on those houses.”
Nabity advocated Tuesday for approving the study.
“I don’t very often come forward and say I think a blight study is something that should be approved. In this case, I think there are a number of benefits to the city if TIF is used and we tie that TIF into the expansion of Claude Road.”
Council member Mitch Nickerson abstained from the vote, citing a “relationship with our brokerage and the Starostkas.” Nickerson works for Century 21 Da-Lay Realty.
With the study approved, Starostka will pursue tax increment financing for the project.