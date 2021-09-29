Claude Road housing project gets blight study approval

A new housing development on Claude Road is one step closer to being realized.

A blight study submitted by Starostka Group Unlimited for an 86-acre area between State Street and Faidley Avenue was approved Tuesday by Grand Island City Council.

The blight study, completed by the Marvin Planning Group of David City, was recommended by Regional Planning Commission for approval.

Regional Planning Director Chad Nabity defended the unique shape of the study area.

“Blight studies need to have multiple structures that are 40 years old or older,” Nabity said. “This particular area of town doesn’t have a lot of older structures.”

The area’s Alltel Building was constructed in 1989, for example, he said.

A day care next to it is more than 40 years old.

“They reached out for the study to a farmhouse on the corner of 13th (Street) and North Road and that puts the total structures here at more than 40 years old,” he said. “This does make it a legal study.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Declaring the area blighted and substandard will benefit other efforts along Claude, Nabity explained.