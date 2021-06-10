Clean Community System receives Nebraska Environmental Trust grant

Grand Island Area Clean Community System has received a $172,035 grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for the Betty Curtis Household Hazardous Waste Facility.

The trust’s board announced funding for the project at its meeting on April 8 in Lincoln. The project is one of 113 receiving $18,350,515 in grant awards this year. Of these, 42 were new applications and 71 are carryover projects.

CCS pursued a multi-year grant for the operation of its household hazardous waste facility.

The facility serves more than 150,000 in population, and never turns away anyone.

Since 2015, CCS has taken in more than 600,000 pounds of waste. Of this, CCS will recycle the good products and incorporate those items into its Swap Shop area for reuse.

CCS has seen usage go from minimal to the reuse of 31,680 pounds in 2016 and 55,765 pounds in 2018.

With the grant application is a request to conduct no less than one electronic recycling event per year to include older TVs.

The final commitment to the environment is overseeing litter cleanup in Grand Island and neighboring communities, and public education that addresses “Reduce, Reuse and Recycle” practices.