Clean Community Systems collects 7.5 tons of recyclables at Husker Harvest Days

Grand Island’s Clean Community Systems was at Husker Harvest Days from Sept. 12 to 15 collecting recyclables.

The final tally: While there, CCS collected 6 tons of cardboard, and 1.5 tons of plastics and aluminum.

“We put out a lot of recycling bins and collected aluminum and plastic bottles, and a lot of cardboard,” said CCS Executive Director Denise McGovern-Gallagher.

Because attendance was down at this year’s event, the yield for CCS was also down, especially for plastics and aluminum.

“Attendance was down, but last year we did a really, really good job,” McGovern-Gallagher said.

Nevertheless, it was an impressive amount of materials saved from the landfill.

“People are very responsible when it comes to events like that,” she said. “If you have enough containers out there, strategically placed, you can collect most of it.”

CCS has been at Husker Harvest Days for the last 20 years, starting with founder Betty Curtis, who passed away in 2012.

Again this year, CCS’s efforts benefited from “wonderful” volunteers, with 27 participating, said McGovern-Gallagher.

“They’re required to work a four-hour shift out there,” she said. “We give them free admission and Husker Harvest Days supplies us the gators to actually do our project out there, all for free. It’s just a wonderful asset.”

All materials collected are recycled through a partnership with Grand Island’s Mid-Nebraska.

“They supply us the roll-offs and then come every morning and empty them, and we fill them back up,” McGovern-Gallagher said.

CCS does this all to help protect the environment.

“If we didn’t do this, all of that would have ended up in the landfill,” said McGovern-Gallagher.

CCS’s mission also includes public education, and CCS goes out to area schools and daycares to teach students and adults the three Rs: reduce, reuse and recycle.

At their site on Sky Park Road, near Central Nebraska Regional Airport, CCS recycles hazardous waste, such as paint cans, and has a containment room for fluorescent bulbs, pool chemicals, acids, pesticides and mercury.

The CCS swap shop offers products that, if thrown away, are hazardous to the environment, but can still be used by people.

There are sections for lawn and garden, automotive and household items, such as cleaners, and personal grooming items, like nail polish, hair coloring or colognes.

“If it still has a good shelf life, we have an area, open to the general public, free of charge, to come and reuse these products,” said McGovern-Gallagher.

The Grand Island and Hall County community has been very receptive to such helpful practices, said McGovern-Gallagher.

“We’re seeing more and more people use our facility every day,” she said. “As far as Husker Harvest Days and placing the recycling containers out there, if they’re out there and they’re strategically placed so people can see them and use them, they get used.”

She added, “People are responsible. They care about our environment.”

For more information, visit cleancommunity.org.