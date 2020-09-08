Cleanup planned in Broken Bow

Broken Bow will have a citywide cleanup Saturday.
The Tree Dump will be open for free from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. There also will be free collection sites for bricks, lawn mowers, old bicycles, miscellaneous metal, automotive batteries and appliances without freon between Tomahawk Park and Paul Brown Field from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day. No tires, paint, motor oil, lawn and garden chemicals or household waste may be discarded there.
Acceptable materials at the Tree Dump include trees and tree branches, wood pallets, untreated lumber, unpainted lumber, grass clippings, leaves and yard waste, garden waste, flowers and bushes, and clean concrete. There should be no rebar or wire mesh in the concrete.
The Tree Dump also will be open for free on Sept. 19 with the same hours.
Recycling trailers are located year-round at the corner of South 10th Avenue and South B Street and at Grocery Kart.
