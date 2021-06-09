‘Click It or Ticket’ nets 48 violations

Thanks to grant funding, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office participated in the “Click It or Ticket” mobilization May 24 through June 6.

Over the course of the 2021 Click It or Ticket mobilization, which coincided with Memorial Day weekend, multiple arrests were made and citations issued, totaling 48:

— 27 citations for speeding

— 4 citations for Driving During Suspension

— 6 seat belt citations

— 3 citations for possession of marijuana

— 2 citations for possession of drug paraphernalia

— 4 felony drug arrests for possession of methamphetamine

— 2 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol

Click It or Ticket is made possible by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, Highway Safety Administration.

As part of the grant, Hall County deputies worked 30 hours of selective enforcement.

The mobilization aims to combine increased enforcement and a zero-tolerance policy, while communicating with road users the importance of seat belt use.

According to the 2020 Nebraska Seat Belt Use Survey report, the state’s 2020 seat belt use rate was 80.6%.