CLOSURES: Some local, area schools announce closures

The dangerously cold weather forecast for Tuesday has led area schools to either close or have a delayed start.

In Hall County, Centura Public Schools, Grand Island Public Schools, Doniphan-Trumbull Public School, Heartland Lutheran High School, Northwest Public Schools, Trinity Lutheran School and Wood River Rural Public Schools are closed Tuesday due to the weather. Grand Island Central Catholic will have a 10 a.m. late start.

“After being in the building today, I am confident in our building’s ability to keep up with environmental demands,” said GICC Principal Jordan Engle in a statement on the school’s Facebook page. “I also totally understand the concern some parents may have with their students traveling to school.”

Engle encouraged parents to keep their students home if they have concerns due to the weather. He urged parents not to let their students walk to school due to the dangerous wind chills forecast for Tuesday.