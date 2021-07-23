Clover Kids Show-and-Tell an annual fixture of Hall County Fair

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vivian got the iron down from a shelf in the laundry room, plugged it in “and away we went,” said her grandmother.

That was typical of Vivian. She’s also been known to vacuum on her own.

The judge wrote on Vivian’s certificate that the pillow was “so simple but so creative.” The judge also wrote that Vivian did a “nice job” and “love the fabric.”

Vivian said she will keep the cozy pillow on her bed.

Vivian and her three siblings are in 4-H this year for the first time. Her siblings are Owen, 9, Isaac, 11, and Eli, 14.

Owen likes to build, said his father, Tim, who was in 4-H himself. Chelle, the mother of the four kids, was also on hand.

This year, Connie Carroll and the kids’ other grandmother, Rosanna Mayer of Bertrand, have taken turns homeschooling the Carroll clan.

Jaycee and Jaxon Smith showed off their rabbit named Rocky. The Smith family, which also includes Jordan, have won a lot of honors for their rabbits this year.

Other participants were Castlett Langholz, who showed off a pillow, and Jaylee Hatt.