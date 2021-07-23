Clover Kids Show-and-Tell an annual fixture of Hall County Fair

At a show-and-tell event Thursday night at the Hall County Fair, young 4-H members showed off pillows, rabbits and dinosaurs.
The youngsters belong to Clover Kids, the youngest level of 4-H. They are younger than 8 years old.
Eight kids talked about one of their 4-H projects on a stage set up in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Building.
Price King, 6, brought 11 toy dinosaurs to show-and-tell. His favorite one is Indominus rex, one of the characters in “Jurassic World.” Price has been a fan of dinosaurs since he was 2.
Ashley Robb, 6, displayed a unicorn T-shirt she made with the help of her sister, Haley. She said her favorite part of the project was “putting on the unicorn stuff and glitter.” She will be a first-grader this fall at Doniphan-Trumbull.
For her 4-H project, Kiera Lindiman made 50 May baskets. She brought one of them to the fair. The rest she gave to nursing home residents and neighbors. Kiera, 8, goes to 1R School.
Vivian Carroll, 5, of Grand Island made an attractive cloth pillow, tied together in the front.
Her favorite part of the project, she said, was ironing the pillow.
It was the first time she used an iron, said her grandmother, Connie Carroll of Broken Bow.
Vivian got the iron down from a shelf in the laundry room, plugged it in “and away we went,” said her grandmother.
That was typical of Vivian. She’s also been known to vacuum on her own.
The judge wrote on Vivian’s certificate that the pillow was “so simple but so creative.” The judge also wrote that Vivian did a “nice job” and “love the fabric.”
Vivian said she will keep the cozy pillow on her bed.
Vivian and her three siblings are in 4-H this year for the first time. Her siblings are Owen, 9, Isaac, 11, and Eli, 14.
Owen likes to build, said his father, Tim, who was in 4-H himself. Chelle, the mother of the four kids, was also on hand.
This year, Connie Carroll and the kids’ other grandmother, Rosanna Mayer of Bertrand, have taken turns homeschooling the Carroll clan.
Jaycee and Jaxon Smith showed off their rabbit named Rocky. The Smith family, which also includes Jordan, have won a lot of honors for their rabbits this year.
Other participants were Castlett Langholz, who showed off a pillow, and Jaylee Hatt.
Clover Kids Show and Tell, held every year, gives youngsters experience in public speaking and bolsters their confidence, said D’Ette Scholtz of Grand Island, who handles 4-H youth development for Nebraska Extension.