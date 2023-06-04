Sunday, June 4

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.

Central Nebraska Peace Workers — 3 to 5 p.m. Information: 308-384-3266. Meeting via Zoom; for information, contact Tom Genung, 402-984-7548 or tg64152@windstream.net

Monday, June 5

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10386, St. Michael’s — 8 p.m., parish hall, 2420 20th Ave., Central City.

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.

Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star — 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple, 417 W. Third. Information: Mary Ann Gerdes, 308-382-2601.

Grand Island Public Library Adult Book Club — 5:30 p.m., Library, 1124 W. Second. Book pick: “The Mystery of Hunting’s End” by Mignon G. Eberhart. Information, contact Chris Dierks, 308-385-5333 or chrisd@gilibrary.org.

Tuesday, June 6

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Grand Island China Painters — 9 a.m. Bring porcelain and painting supplies. For location information, contact Sharon Jensen, 308-687-6482, or Edith Soper, 308-384-5457.

Grand Island Noon Rotary — Noon lunch, followed by meeting, Tommy Gunz Restaurant, 1607 S. Locust, Suite B. Speaker: Alyssa Heage, executive director of Habitat for Humanity. Information: Barbara Graves, 308-379-6270.

Danish Sisterhood, Lodge No. 113 — 11:30 a.m., Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 1010 Allen Drive. Activity: Drawing names for “Secret Sisters.” Information: Edie Grim, 308-226-2578.

Catholic Daughters of the America, Court Ave Maria No. 1263 — 6 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square.

National Active Retired Federal Employees — 11:30 a.m. luncheon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capitol. Information: 308-379-2211.

Hall County VFWA 1347 — Noon lunch, followed by 1 p.m. meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Lori Skala, 308-390-0887.

Grand Island Izaak Walton League — 7:30 p.m., chapter club house, intersection of Third Road and Bismark. Information: Mike Gaghagen, 308-382-6897.

Wednesday, June 7

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, 308-258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

American Legion Auxiliary, Unit No. 53 — 6:30 p.m., United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: Sandi Towne, 308-380-9697.

Thursday, June 8

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Newcomer’s & More Club — Noon, luncheon, Riverside Golf Club. All new residents welcome. Speaker: Sherry Moore talking about raising funds for renovations of the Hargis House. Information: Rebecca King, 308-381-2912.

Prairie Pioneer Quilters — 7 p.m. meeting, St. Leo’s Catholic Church, 2410 S. Blaine. Program: Trunk show by member Julie Lechner. Visitors are always welcome. Information: Anna Wood, 308-391-1953. Information, Janice Stuhmer, 308-940-1018.

Friday, June 9

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Trinity LWML — 1:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 212 W 12th. Information: call the church at 308-382-0753.

Saturday, June 10

Husker Flying Club — Noon potluck lunch, back garage of Kevin Wilkerson, 1919 Sheridan Ave. Open to anyone interested in aircraft. Information: Alan Zwink, 308- 382-2052 or adzwink@msn.com

Sunday, June 11

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159 — 7:30 p.m., bingo, St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar.

Monday, June 12

Prairie Pioneer Genealogical Society — 7 p.m., Reynolds Research Center at Stuhr Museum (enter through the Exit gate). Activity: Genealogy Show and Tell. Guests are welcome. Information: Jackie Rudnick, 308-383-1404.

Assembly 601, Fourth Degree, Knights of Columbus, Council 1159 — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 7954 — 7:30 p.m., Renewal Center, Fullerton. Information: Wes Wetovick, 308-550-1031.

Tuesday, June 13

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Grand Island China Painters — 9 a.m. Bring porcelain and painting supplies. For location information, contact Sharon Jensen, 308-687-6482, or Edith Soper, 308-384-5457.

Grand Island Noon Rotary — Noon lunch, followed by meeting, Tommy Gunz Restaurant, 1607 S. Locust, Suite B. Speaker: Karen Bredthauer, with Hall County Board of Commissioners, regarding the courthouse remodeling or rebuild debate. Information: Barbara Graves, 308-379-6270.

Telephone Pioneers — 11:30 a.m., IHOP, 3429 W. 13th. Information: Koann Hansen, 308-380-0883.

Hargis House Women’s Club — 1 p.m., 1109 W. Second. Information: 308-850-1480.

Wednesday, June 14

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Nebraska Admirals, Grand Island Port — 11:30 a.m. lunch, noon meeting, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Program: Special guests: sailors from the USS Nebraska.

Thursday, June 15

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Grand Island Amateur Radio Society — 7:30 p.m., the northeast room at American Red Cross, 404 E. Third, Information: Jeremy Smith, 308-850-1745.

Elks’ Ladies Cards — 1 p.m., Elks Lodge, 631 S. Locust. Cost: $1. Attendees can bring finger food. Information: Jean Chesnut at 308-384-3723.

Literacy Council Tutor Training and Support — 5:30 p.m., 115 W. Charles. Information: 308-675-3292.

Catholic Daughters, Court Queen of Peace 2227 — 6 p.m., Blessed Sacrament Church. Activity: Meal celebrating new members, served by students.

Friday, June 16

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 7 p.m., Hy-Vee conference room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Jay Bourland, 308-318-0465.

Saturday, June 17

Grand Island Unit, National Association of Parliamentarians — 1 p.m., Grand Island Public Library, Room A. Workshop topic: Boards and Committees. Information: Sandy Olson, 308-380-6017.

Sunday, June 18

Bridge Riders for Christ, Christian Motorcyclists Association — 4 p.m. monthly supper run, meet at Hy-Vee Gas parking lot, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Jay Bourland, 308-318-0465.

Monday, June 19

Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association — 7:30 p.m., Grand Island Rifle Range, 2-1/2 miles west of Highway 281 on Old Potash Road. Visitors are welcome. Information: Roger Grim, 308-226-2578.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1159, 3rd Degree — 7 p.m., St. Mary’s Cathedral Square, 112 S. Cedar. Information: 308-384-4247.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 10387 — 7:30 p.m., St. Leo’s Catholic Church parish hall, 2410 S. Blaine. Information: Greg Hamik, 308-379-4368.

Altrusa International — 5 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer. Activity: Working on veterans’ project. Information: KayLynn Hayes, 308-391-0300

Tuesday, June 20

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Grand Island China Painters — 9 a.m. Bring porcelain and painting supplies. For location information, contact Sharon Jensen, 308-687-6482, or Edith Soper, 308-384-5457.

Grand Island Noon Rotary — Noon lunch, followed by meeting, Tommy Gunz Restaurant, 1607 S. Locust, Suite B. Speaker: representative from Grand Island Police Department who will display its armored vehicle. Information: Barbara Graves, 308-379-6270.

Island Area Cruisers — 7 p.m., Hy-Vee meeting room. Information: Greg Neal, 308-379-2651.

Wednesday, June 21

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Betsey Hager Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution — 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. meeting. Program: “Dining in Early America,” presented by Pam Artman, Nebraska DAR state librarian. For location information, contact: Angie Spaulding, 402-984-4196.

Fabulous Foxy Fedoras, Red Hat Society — 11:30 a.m., lunch, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. Information: 308-382-8101.

Platt Duetsche Colonial Club — 11:30 a.m., 1315 W. Anna. Information: Arlene Andreasen, 308-382-8392.

Thursday, June 22

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Friday, June 23

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.

Monday, June 26

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 11363 — 7 p.m., Resurrection Catholic Church parish hall, 4110 Cannon Road. Information: Steve Martin, 308-380-9472.

Tuesday, June 27

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Grand Island China Painters — 9 a.m. Bring porcelain and painting supplies. For location information, contact Sharon Jensen, 308-687-6482, or Edith Soper, 308-384-5457.

Grand Island Noon Rotary — Noon lunch, followed by meeting, Tommy Gunz Restaurant, 1607 S. Locust, Suite B. Speaker: Astronaut Clayton Anderson, president and CEO of SAC Museum. Information: Barbara Graves, 308-379-6270.

Knights of Columbus, Council No. 9562 — 7:30 p.m., Room 12, Egging Hall, Blessed Sacrament, 518 W. State. Information: Clayton Pfeifer, 308-390-3332.

Wednesday, June 28

Gateway Toastmasters — 7 p.m. For Zoom meeting information, contact Mary Ingram, 308-391-0501 or volunteernebraska@gmail.com. Information: Anita Lewandowski, 308-850-1480.

Third City Sertoma Club — Noon, Hy-Vee upstairs banquet room, 115 Wilmar Ave. Information: Pat Brown, 308-258-2305. Weekly guest speakers.

Grand Island Lions Club — Noon, United Veterans Club, 1914 W. Capital. New members welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Parents Without Partners — 6 p.m. Everyone welcome. For location information, contact: Jeanette, 308-258-1274.

Spanish-speaking Child Care Providers — 6:30 p.m., Room 103, College Park, 3180 W. Highway 30. For anyone interested in providing childcare in Hall County to provide peer support, share resources and information, and discuss childcare topics. Information: 308-383-7267.

Thursday, June 29

Grand Island Duplicate Bridge — 1 p.m., Elks Club, 631 S. Locust. Information: Myrna Sullivan, 308-383-5146.

Conestoga Barbershop Chorus — 7:30 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 1304 N. Custer Ave. New men always welcome. Information: Alan Zwink, 308-382-2052 or email at adzwink@msn.com

Friday, June 30

Kiwanis Club of Grand Island — Noon, Riverside Golf Club. Information: Roger Andrews, 308-384-5771.