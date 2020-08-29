Co-owner of Kramer’s Wrecker Service is Navy veteran

To use terms he’s familiar with, Tim Bartz’s new tow truck pays tribute to his Navy past on both its port and starboard sides.

Bartz, who is one of the owners of Kramer’s Wrecker Service, was in the Navy for four years. A wrap applied to the 40-foot truck includes a large image of the American flag and pays tribute to all who have served in the military. On the left and right sides of the truck is an image of a submarine at sea.

Bartz served on the USS Whale, a Sturgeon-class nuclear-powered submarine.

Kramer’s obtained the 2020 Kenworth truck on June 1. The wrap was applied by After Hours Grafix of Aurora.

Bartz, 49, has been wanting to give a truck a patriotic motif for 12 years.

“But right now, in this country, we need a little bit of this,” he said. “We need a little pride. I take a lot of pride in what I did and why I did it, and I just think this time of year, at this time in this country, we need a little bit of that.”

Bartz was in the Navy from 1989-93.

“It was fun,” he said.

He enjoyed the fellowship of his shipmates. The crew on the Whale totaled 120 people.