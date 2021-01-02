 Skip to main content
Coalition continuing to fight human trafficking
Coalition continuing to fight human trafficking

The Grand Island Area Coalition on Trafficking (GI-ACT), formed in 2018 with the mission to “coordinate efforts as community partners, educate and raise awareness about human trafficking,” is continuing to work to stop the trafficking of vulnerable people in central Nebraska.

“Human trafficking did not stop because of COVID-19,” the organization said in a year-end press release.

The coalition is made up of nonprofits, law enforcement, educators, community volunteers, health care workers and churches.

During the past year, it has hosted speakers and training sessions, organized data to help educate the community about human trafficking’s presence in the area and kicked off a hotel-motel project to help hotel staff recognize human trafficking and appropriately respond to what they see.

The coalition meets monthly. Its leadership team includes Valerie Roth of the Heartland United Way, chairwoman; Sarah Griess of Rising Hope Counseling & Consulting, co-chairwoman; Becky Fausett of Project HELP at Central Community College, treasurer; Amy Bennett of the YWCA of Grand Island, data and advocacy chairwoman; Allie Trautman of SASA Crisis Center, education and awareness chairwoman; and Amber Smith of Leadership Tomorrow, labor trafficking chairwoman.

Other team members are Jessica Hoback of the Grand Island Police Department, Randy See of Hall County Juvenile Services, Susie Hageman of STOP Fund, Teshawna Sawyer of Crisis Center of Grand Island and Theresa Arnett Nickolaus of SOZO Family Services.

The coalition’s next meeting will be at 9 a.m. Jan. 12. Anyone interested in being a part of the coalition, listening in to meetings, volunteering or joining a committee should email the coalition at grandislandact@gmail.com. Donations can be sent to the Heartland United Way at 1441 N. Webb Rd, Grand Island, NE 68803.

