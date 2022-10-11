 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coats, hats, gloves, boots sought

  Updated
  • 0
St. Leo's coat giveaway

This is just one small pile of the hundreds of coats were donated for St. Leo's Parish's annual free coat distribution in 2021.

 JOSH SALMON, THE INDEPENDENT

 The Human Concerns Committee at St. Leo’s Parish is collecting new and gently used coats, hats, gloves and boots of all sizes. The coats will be distributed free of charge to people in need on Thursday, Oct. 27.

 Peachis Amadou, outreach coordinator at St. Leo’s Parish, said the event has been a great success over the past 18 years. Last year, 2,096 coats were collected and 1,648 were distributed.

 “We are blessed to have such a giving community," Amadou says in a news release. "Their generosity is what makes this event possible."

 New or gently used coats, hats, gloves and mittens can be dropped off at the following sites: all U-Save Pharmacy locations, both Super Saver stores, HyVee, the YMCA, the YWCA, Feel Fit and St. Leo’s Church.

 The past 18 years have shown a great need for children’s coats of all sizes, and adult coats XXL and larger.

People are also reading…

 Liz Mayfield, executive director of Hope Harbor, said that the coat give-away is helpful to residents of the homeless shelter.

“We are thankful for St. Leo’s annual coat giveaway," Mayfield says in the news release. "Our clients, and people in need throughout the community, benefit from this generous event. We often encounter families who are struggling to provide basic needs, and events like St. Leo’s coat giveaway provide them with essentials as they work to get back on their feet. Not only that, it’s a great way for the community to show up for one another.”

 Distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at St. Leo’s Church, located at 2410 S. Blaine Street. Coats leftover will be donated to the Church of Christ for its free clothing giveaway every Thursday.

