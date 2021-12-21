Colder temps could mean ice jams along Platte River and its tributaries

The Central Platte Natural Resources District is cautioning landowners along the Platte River that with the colder temperatures, ice formation in the river channels will begin in the next few weeks.

According to Dave Carr, CPNRD range management specialist, if enough ice forms, it can jam together, causing the river water to escape the banks and cause flooding.

Carr passed along some helpful information to remember:

n Once ice completely clogs a waterway, the water can back up quickly. It can occur any time, day or night. I

f you live near a river channel with ice, be constantly aware of the level of the water and amount of ice. Be prepared to evacuate.

n Ice jams can occur from December-March. Although they can occur whenever the weather is cold enough; historically most form in January, February, and March; according to a January 1996 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers report titled: Ice Jam Flooding and Mitigation, Lower Platte River Basin, Nebraska.

n Whenever there are flowing floodwaters, roads and bridges can be washed away quickly. It is important to remember that even if water looks shallow, do not drive into flooded or potentially washed-out areas.