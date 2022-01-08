College Notes: Area students earn degrees from Wayne State College

Academic honors

Three students from the Grand Island Diocese were among the students named to the Dean’s List at Conception Seminary College in Conception, Mo. Named to the list were Trevor Fisher of Grand Island and Liam Murphy and Noah Huddleston of Kearney. To be included, a student must be enrolled as a full-time student and earn a 3.70 GPA or higher on at least 12 semester credit hours. Conception Seminary College is a four-year liberal arts college seminary preparing candidates for ministry in the Roman Catholic Church through human, spiritual, intellectual and pastoral formation in the Benedictine tradition.

Jon Jost of Grand Island was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC. Established in 1947, University of Maryland Global Campus is a leader in innovative educational models, with online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and information technology that are in high demand in today’s increasingly technical, global workplace.