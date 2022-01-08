College Notes: Area students earn degrees from Wayne State College

WAYNE — Wayne State College hosted winter commencement for more than 280 graduates on Dec. 17.
Central Nebraska students were among those earning bachelor’s or master’s degrees.
Students graduating with honors are noted. To graduate summa cum laude, students must have had a cumulative grade point average between 3.90 and 4.00; magna cum laude 3.80 to 3.89; cum laude, 3.70 to 3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50 to 3.69.
Earning master of science in education degrees were:
Drew M. Ahlers, Hastings, school administration PK-8; Ashleigh L. Anderson, St. Edward, curriculum and instruction-instructional leadership/elementary education; Tonya A. Anderson, Dannebrog, school administration PK-8; Alexus K. Fleharty, Hastings, special education generalist; Kelli McClellan, Palmer, special education generalist; Tracy Nelson, Grand Island, special education generalist; and Jacob D. Zeiss, Central City, school administration PK-8.
Area students earning bachelor of science degrees were:
James Barron, Hastings, criminal justice, social sciences, cum laude; Alexis Eller, Stromsburg, family and consumer sciences/interior design, summa cum laude; Matthew Euse, Silver Creek, health and physical education PK-12, coaching; Lexie Kohmetscher, Doniphan, business administration/human resource management; Samuel Mayhew, Grand Island, industrial technology/drafting and design, manufacturing management;
Alex McCarraher, Grand Island. criminal justice, emergency management; Cole Preister, Petersburg, criminal justice, emergency management, summa cum laude; Chelsey Reifert, Hastings, criminal justice, emergency management; Emilee Sweley, Litchfield, special education generalist K-12, honorable mention; and Tanner Wroblewski, St. Paul, industrial technology/construction management.
Academic honors
Three students from the Grand Island Diocese were among the students named to the Dean’s List at Conception Seminary College in Conception, Mo. Named to the list were Trevor Fisher of Grand Island and Liam Murphy and Noah Huddleston of Kearney. To be included, a student must be enrolled as a full-time student and earn a 3.70 GPA or higher on at least 12 semester credit hours. Conception Seminary College is a four-year liberal arts college seminary preparing candidates for ministry in the Roman Catholic Church through human, spiritual, intellectual and pastoral formation in the Benedictine tradition.
Jon Jost of Grand Island was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC. Established in 1947, University of Maryland Global Campus is a leader in innovative educational models, with online programs in disciplines including biotechnology, cybersecurity, data analytics, and information technology that are in high demand in today’s increasingly technical, global workplace.