College Notes: Chadron State College announces Dean’s List

CHADRON — Chadron State College has announced that 341 students met requirements for the Dean’s List for Fall 2021 by earning at least a 3.5 grade point average.

To qualify, students must have completed at 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree, and have no incomplete grades during the semester.

Area students on the list are: Christian Pickrel of Fullerton, Dylan Soule of Polk, Madyson Schliep of Grand Island, Riley Schliep of Grand Island, Olivia Bryant of Anselmo, Alexandria Gragg of Central City, Bryan Zutavern of Dunning, Concey Bader of Palmer, Brooklyn Anderson of Hastings,

Roxana Davila of Clarks, Patrick Blake of Kearney, Preston Pearson of Kearney, Karina Kitt of Sargent, Katie Davis of Scotia, Eileen Burkhart of Hastings, and Ruth Mencia of Grand Island

Graduates

Lauren Collins of Elyria graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science in education degree from Chadron State College on Dec. 17.