College Notes for Sunday, April 25

Honors

Reagan Janzen of Hampton was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Janzen was initiated at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership.

Jaydn Smith of Grand Island and Emma Redinger of Hastings were head delegates for the Hastings College Model United Nations team that recently competed at its annual conference, the National Model UN Conference (NMUN). The Hastings College team was recognized as one of the conference’s Distinguished Delegations. This award is presented to the top 10% of all teams that participate.

Jacob Stulken of Doniphan and Sam Johnson of Hastings are members of the Hastings College forensics team that finished ninth in the nation at the American Forensics Association National Speech Tournament. Stulken presented in Duo Interpretation with Chloe Carson and in After Dinner Speaking. Johnson presented in Informative Speaking, Extemporaneous Speaking, Impromptu Speaking and After Dinner Speaking.

Activities

Taylor Bartos of Hastings and Hailey Moore of Juniata are members of the cast of Hastings College Theatre’s outdoor production of “The Terrible Infants.” Turner Griffin of Grand Island is a member of the set crew. Eric Nielsen, a community member from Hastings, is the head of the lighting crew. The play will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. April 29, 30 and May 1 and 2:30 p.m. May 2 in the Chautauqua Park Pavilion in Hastings.