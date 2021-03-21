College Notes for Sunday, March 21

Sam Bosle and Shelby Lagueux, both from Hastings, are members of the Hastings College media team that is producing all game livestreams of the NAIA Women’s Basketball National Championship in Sioux City, Iowa. Hastings College media students, coordinated through the college’s Center for Applied Media Arts, have covered the tournament for the last 18 years. Students operate all cameras, production work, replays, highlights and in-game graphics. The semifinal games on March 22 will be streamed on NAIA’s network and ESPN3, while the championship game on March 23 will be streamed exclusively on ESPN3.