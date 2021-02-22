College Prep Academy offers ‘extra push’ toward first-year student success

“They’re very much focused on trying to get you through college, rather than just getting you to college,” Nguyen said.

A critical year

In normal times, first-generation college students face an uphill battle.

Without a financial safety net, they can’t afford to make small mistakes, like failing a class or losing a scholarship. And as the first in their family to attend college, they lack a support system in parents or siblings who have prior experience in a university environment.

As a result, one-third drop out within three years, and only 11% graduate compared to 56% of their wealthier peers.

The pandemic has only worsened this divide. In 2020, graduates from high-poverty high schools were 50% more likely to put off attending college in the fall than those at lower-poverty schools.

“Over the past year, the NCPA has become an even more vital resource for students,” said Moi Padilla, director of the program. “It’s allowed our scholars to start their college journey despite the global circumstances, having the financial security and support system to be successful in their first year.”