College selection process headspinning for parents, too

And a sign of a strong nation, too.

Honestly, I feel better about our country’s security every time I hear that Army successfully stole Navy’s goat mascot again.

When it comes to your child’s list of potential college destinations, it is difficult to not let your personal preferences come out too strongly as you issue advice.

“Sure, I’d love for you to go to a school with a traditionally strong football program. ... No, I don’t know how that directly affects you as a 5-foot-1 female, but do you want your dad to come visit you on Saturdays in the fall or not?”

The process is an easy reminder of how much the world has changed since you were in college.

I might have been excited to get cable available in dorm rooms my sophomore year.

Now I can’t imagine a world where money is loaded onto an app to do laundry, eliminating the need to make sure that you had an ample stash of quarters saved up for the weekend.

I’m sure more revelations will come as my senior continues her journey (and I try to remember that it is HER journey).