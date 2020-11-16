Collinson makes sure PPE gets to medical facilities

The numbers are staggering.
Since March, Central District Health Department has distributed about 400,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, 500,000 pairs of gloves and 110,000 face masks.
Jeremy Collinson, CDHD environmental health supervisor, is responsible for ensuring that such personal protective equipment makes it to medical agencies.
Collinson has been with CDHD for 18 years and said he never has he seen anything like the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been planning for this, working with our partners to have that plan in place to be able to enact,” he said. “Were we ready? Probably not fully, but I don’t know if anybody ever is. But I think we’ve done a pretty good job of responding.”
Agencies in the three-county area (Hall, Hamilton and Merrick) request PPE through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, and it is distributed by the CDHD.
“The state of Nebraska delivers it to us, and then we’re responsible to get it out to our facilities here in Grand Island,” Collinson said.
PPE is not being given out to the general public. It goes to hospitals, physician’s clinics, first responders and long-term care facilities, including assisted living and municipal facilities.
Some PPE goes to area schools, Collinson said.
“We’re able to get the school nurses some stuff, and some high-risk students and faculty,” he said. “But it’s only for those types of infrastructures that really need it.”
Demand for PPE was especially great in spring, particularly from long-term and assisted living facilities, he said.
“A lot of those facilities really didn’t have a need for a lot of that type of PPE,” Collinson said. “The facemasks and gowns and gloves, they didn’t have a lot of that on hand. When this hit, they were kind of lost.”
At first, HHS drew upon the Strategic National Stockpile for its PPE supplies, Collinson said.
“They had that set aside in case of an emergency, so when the pandemic first hit, that really got us jump-started,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
“Then they were able to make arrangements with wholesalers and providers to keep that chain of supplies coming to us.”
He added, “They’ve been the ones who really got the ball going, as far as PPE.”
No shortages have been reported, he said.
“As of right now, we’ve been fairly fortunate to have the supply continue that we need here in our area,” Collinson said. “There’s been some talk of shortages around, but we have been able to keep our supply going.”
Collinson also oversees CDHD inspection programs, which includes food inspections, child care inspections, swimming pools, day cares.
CDHD’s drinking water testing laboratory is one of only five in Nebraska certified for coliform testing.
Inspection efforts were put on hold in March due to the pandemic but resumed later in the summer.
With COVID cases rising again in Grand Island, such efforts may again be put on hold, he said.
“It’s hard to say,” Collinson said. “We have the current direct health measures that just went into effect, and it’s not changing a lot for the restaurants. They’re still allowed to be open. Occupancy and stuff like that, there’s not much change.”
He added, “We don’t see much change right now, but it’s hard telling what the future holds.”
Being able to provide PPE to the community has significantly helped many care facilities in the fight against COVID, Collinson said.
“We have a lot of facilities here in Grand Island that are just not able to get supplies,” he said. “They didn’t have it set up in the beginning, so it was really hard for them to acquire that PPE. We really filled a void in a lot of people’s programs.”
As COVID cases rise in Grand Island, Collinson said, it is becoming like March and April again.
“In the last few weeks, we have had a very large increase in demand,” he said.
Collinson and the CDHD are asking the public to wear a face covering while in public, practice social distancing, constantly wash hands and avoid being around groups and crowds. Anyone with symptoms should stay at home.
For more information on COVID-19 precautions, visit the Central District Health Department website at cdhd.ne.gov.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.