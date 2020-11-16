Collinson makes sure PPE gets to medical facilities

Some PPE goes to area schools, Collinson said.

“We’re able to get the school nurses some stuff, and some high-risk students and faculty,” he said. “But it’s only for those types of infrastructures that really need it.”

Demand for PPE was especially great in spring, particularly from long-term and assisted living facilities, he said.

“A lot of those facilities really didn’t have a need for a lot of that type of PPE,” Collinson said. “The facemasks and gowns and gloves, they didn’t have a lot of that on hand. When this hit, they were kind of lost.”

At first, HHS drew upon the Strategic National Stockpile for its PPE supplies, Collinson said.

“They had that set aside in case of an emergency, so when the pandemic first hit, that really got us jump-started,” he said.

“Then they were able to make arrangements with wholesalers and providers to keep that chain of supplies coming to us.”

He added, “They’ve been the ones who really got the ball going, as far as PPE.”

No shortages have been reported, he said.