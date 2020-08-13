Car catches fire in collision

Hall County Sheriff’s Department A 1983 Chevrolet Chevette caught fire in a collision with a Chevy pickup Tuesday night at Alda Road and Husker Highway, the Hall County Sheriff’s Department said. (Hall County Sheriff's Department photo)

 Hall County Sheriff's Department

ALDA — A pickup collided with a 1983 Chevy Chevette on Tuesday night at Husker Highway and Alda Road, starting the Chevette on fire.

A Hall County sheriff’s deputy had just made contact with the driver of the Chevette at 10:20 p.m.

After the traffic stop had concluded, the driver of the Chevette backed out from a field and started to head east on Husker Highway. A 1996 Chevy K2500 pickup, also heading east on Husker Highway, rear-ended the Chevette, “causing it to go immediately to a fireball,” said Sgt. Joel Bergman of the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Chevette was driven by Brock Butler, 18, of Alda.

The pickup was driven by Rory Wilkinson, 29, of Shelton.

Bergman said the driver of the Chevette failed to yield to the pickup.

At least one person was transported by ambulance. That person was a passenger in one of the vehicles, Bergman said.

Cody Thomas, public relations director of the State Patrol, said the injuries were not serious.

All the participants were wearing seat belts, except for the passenger who was transported.

Wood River Fire and Rescue also responded to the accident scene.

