As soon as I heard about the death of singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett, I put aside the column I had been working on and decided to write a few thoughts about the “Mayor of Margaritaville.” He died Sept. 1 at the age of 76. I really thought he would live forever so the news came as a surprise — but not a shock.

I call it a surprise because I thought the idea of a beach bum slacker in cutoffs and flip flops watching the sun go down with his guitar on the strand would never die. On the other hand, I believe life demands more than margaritas and good times. Perhaps I am confusing Jimmy’s stage persona with his real life — and that may be true. He developed a chain of businesses by successfully branding himself as a weekend kinda guy, carefree and slightly tipsy all the time, someone many people my age longed to be if not for jobs, families and taking out the garbage on a regular basis.

I remember when his most popular song, “Margaritaville,” came out in 1977. My life sounded about two steps away from that idealized existence. I lived in a series of marginal rentals in Tucson, frequently taking the time to pedal my second-hand bicycle to the edge of town to watch the desert sun go down. Even then, I knew I couldn’t sustain that lifestyle. At some point I knew I had to fill in the gaps with more than colorful sunsets.

The lyrics of “Margaritaville” resonated with me when, toward the end of the song, the singer acknowledges the source of his broken relationship: “Some people claim that there’s a woman to blame/But I know it’s my own damn fault.” Throughout the beginning of the song, he highlights a variety of reasons for his condition only to finally make a realization of the truth toward the end, as we all must do.

For me, the beach persona grew thin. Jimmy found a groove and milked it. Along came hits like “Come Monday,” “Havana Daydreamin’,” and “Son of a Son of a Sailor” but they never meant much to me. I can still listen to “Margaritaville” and find myself transported back to the late 1970s where I also wanted to blame someone for my emotional discontent. At the metaphorical end of the day, after watching the sun go down, I still knew that “it’s my own damn fault.” The song, and Jimmy’s persona, invites us to look beyond our circumstances to the real reasons that affect our lives.

I never had any interest in dining at Jimmy’s chain of restaurants or clubs. Instead, when I felt the need to take on a new persona, I headed to places like Applebee’s or TGI Fridays where I pretended I could afford a plate of pasta and shrimp.

Perhaps my life would feel a little more fulfilling if I had just tried to relax instead of standing back and trying to artistically put everything into tiny boxes on a daily basis. More than one person has said to me, “Rick, you just need to pour a little more fun and beach sand into your life.” Jimmy Buffett made a career of talking to people like me and maybe, if I’d listened to his message and wore out a pair of flip flops at the beach instead of wearing out keyboards writing stories and columns, life would have been different.

As he told me 40 years ago, it’s my own damn fault.