So is everyone in summer mode? It feels really good to see lots of readers coming in the doors — but wait … people are coming to the library for other reasons too.

Since COVID, I think library staffs have been rethinking what is important in libraries and meeting the needs of our changing communities. And sometimes that involves taking chances, making decisions — some good ones and sometimes not so good — but of course learning along the way.

When staff asked if we could put a donation shelf out in the lobby, I really had some reservations. Who would take care of this area? Where would the food come from? Our staff is super generous with big hearts when it comes to giving back but we really needed the community to take part. I know staff got some help from community member Brian Whitecalf to get it off the ground.

So our little donation area that staff have named the Abbott House came to be. It was also built and painted by a staff member’s family. It is actually shelving in the shape of a little house. It sits in our lobby and people of all ages can stop in and grab anything that is on the shelves.

If people donate food then it needs to be non-perishable; food that is boxed or (preferably) canned items with the pop tops in case someone doesn’t have a can opener. We have also put out clean clothing and shoes; and personal items that people need such as deodorant, toothpaste, soap, shampoo etc.

I have seen families come in together and place items in the Abbott House. It’s a great way to talk about giving back. If you are interested in making a donation, please do contact Susie at the library.

I’m sure that Edith and Grace Abbott are smiling down on us. You can learn more about these amazing women and what they did for women, children, immigrants, and communities at “The Abbott Sisters: Edith and Grace — History Nebraska.”

The library has been working with the library board, and an ad hoc committee for the Police Substation Office Project. Some really great community work came out of the meetings that took place. The library will be changing the name from the Grand Island Police Substation to Grand Island Community Connection Center. There will be some other changes coming in the next few months.

Our Summer Reading Program theme is “All Together Now.” Our community really is coming together on a lot of things such as the library’s seed garden, children’s art show this month, and Chautauqua in July. Also, I see community partnerships such as the Help Initiative put together by GIPD and Hope Harbor and the United Way’s Welcoming Initiative.

I know it’s been nice to connect with other nonprofits that maybe we didn’t know about or connect with and get their feedback, and offer to collaborate with them or share resources.

We have a lot of groups here using the library already but we are excited to work with others. I recently had the folks from Region 3 Behavioral Health Services reach out with resources on suicide prevention; the Literacy Council is going to have a class meet here on Sundays, and the YWCA is working on offering some computer classes here.

I think the nonprofit community is glad to have the library to use for meet-ups in the foyer, study rooms, meeting rooms for trainings, a place for organization’s flyers, and sharing social media. The library is a great place to get connected, and find information.

People like to come to a centralized diverse location with materials available for everyone. The Library Board and library are working on making the library a place for everyone in our strategic plans.