The 2023 Nebraska Chautauqua is coming very soon to Grand Island.

The Grand Island Public Library is partnering with Humanities Nebraska and many others to bring this program to our community. We are excited for the programs and loving the Chautauqua theme” “What Connects Us!” All events are free and open to the public.

I know when people see the word Chautauqua they often wonder “what is that fancy word?” I think of a big tent with a scholarly fellow portraying a famous historical figure such as President Teddy Roosevelt. I see a Chautauqua as a great platform to teach, especially our youth about history and culture.

Merriam Webster Dictionary (www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/chautauqua) defines a Chautauqua as: “Any of various traveling shows and local assemblies that flourished in the U.S. in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, that provided popular education combined with entertainment in the form of lectures, concerts, and plays, and that were modeled after activities at the Chautauqua Institution of western New York.”

The first Chautauqua took place in 1874 in Southwest New York State. Chautauquas came to the Great Plains in the 1880s. I remember that 10 years ago in 2013, Grand Island hosted a Chautauqua and it was very well received by the community. Visit https://www.facebook.com/GIChautauqua/ for more information.

We hosted Humanities Nebraska’s Joe Starita yesterday at the library for his adult book talk on “I AM A Man: Chief Standing Bear’s Journey for Justice.” Another pre-Chautauqua program in partnership with Stuhr Museum is a program for children in second through fifth grade where they can meet four Chautauqua historical figures through books and hands-on activities.

This program is planned from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at the library. There will be four stations for kids to rotate through. Chief Standing Bear station will offer a clay activity. Rosa Parks will have kids write an acrostic poem using the word “courage”. Edith Wharton will have kids make a paper fan with popsicle stick handles. The Mark Twain station will feature story writing and illustration. No registration is needed.

Chautauqua events at Stuhr begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, with music by David Seay. The schedule also includes “An Evening with Mark Twain,” at 6:30 p.m.; “An Evening with Edith Wharton,” 7:30; Q& A with scholars Becky Stone and Taylor Keen, 8:20; and final comments at 8:30 p.m.

Food will be available for purchase at the Silver Dollar Café in Railroad Town.

Chautauqua events at the library begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, with “African and American: Connecting through Story and Song,” presented by Becky Stone (Rosa Parks). That will be followed by “What Connects Us: Indigenous Peoples and All Americans,” presented by Taylor Keen (Standing Bear), 11:15 a.m.; “Human Connections through the Literature of WWI,” presented by Karen Vuranch (Edith Wharton), 1:15 p.m.; and “Reformer in Disguise: Using Humor to Make Connections,” presented by Warren Brown (Mark Twain), 2:30 p.m.

Chautauqua events at Stuhr continue at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, with music by Dan Holtz. The schedule also includes “An Evening with Rosa Parks,” at 6:30 p.m.; “An Evening with Standing Bear,” 7:30; Q&A with scholars Becky Stone and Taylor Keen, at 8:20; with final comments at 8:30 p.m.

A couple of important things. There will be buses available from the Grand Island Public Library and Lincoln School on Friday and Saturday evenings to Stuhr and back. Stuhr admission is waived after 4 p.m. In case of bad weather, events at the Chautauqua Tent will be moved to the Hall County Historical Society’s Burlington Station at 603 N. Plum St.

Adults wanting more information on the events at Stuhr Museum at 3133 Highway 34 can visit www.nebraskachautauqua.org or check the Facebook page above for bus schedules. Let’s keep connected!