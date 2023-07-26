Grand Island will look quite different in a few years, when the big new casino is built and Conestoga Marketplace is finished.

Not only that, but there might be a big overpass at Broadwell Avenue crossing the Union Pacific tracks. Diers Avenue might also have some adjustments.

Plus, who knows how many mattress stores and vape shops we might have by then. Here are a few more comments about Grand Island.

SIGNS WELCOME ADDITION TO STATE FAIR

A bunch of new signs have popped up at Fonner Park, in anticipation of the Nebraska State Fair Aug. 25-Sept. 4. The signs not only provide helpful guidance to fairgoers, but they're also attractive.

WITH JOANN STORE, NO NEWS IS BAD NEWS

If there's any progress being made on finding a new home for the JoAnn fabric store, it's being kept pretty quiet.

A local developer offered a new location for JoAnn, but company leadership rejected the offer.

This is by no means official, but a few phone calls haven't turned up any good news.

I hope it's not true, but Grand Island may have seen the last of JoAnn.

SPLASH PAD GOOD ADDITION TO STOLLEY PARK

I admit it: I was skeptical when Grand Island Parks and Recreation decided to get rid of the wading pool at Stolley Park.

Driving by in the summertime, I used to see a lot of mothers enjoying quiet afternoons in the shade as their kids enjoyed the pool.

But I was wrong. The new splash pad at Stolley Park is an unqualified hit.

WATERMELON-EATING CONTEST A WINNER

Make sure you go to the watermelon-eating contest at the Hall County Fair next year.

It's fun watching high school students attack food as if they're animals.

It's also good clean fun, except for the sticky mess the watermelon leaves behind.

RIVALRY WITH IOWA

Just in the last few months, I've seen T-shirts and signs saying Nebraskans grow better corn than Iowa.

Is there really a difference? And, if so, what is it? Is our dirt superior to theirs?

EXPLOSIVE OCCUPATION

Here's something unique about Grand Island:

Sometimes, reading an obituary, you find out that a 93-year-old woman spent part of her working life "building bombs."

That's because she worked at the Grand Island ordnance plant.

HOW MANY JAILS CAN ONE CITY HAVE?

Here's something else unique about Grand Island:

People sometimes talk about the old jail and the "old, old jail."

DO SOME TURKEYS NEED TO SHAVE?

Jarrod Spilger is one of the better outdoor writers you'll come across.

But sometimes, his columns leave me with questions, mostly involving turkeys.

For instance, why is a hen bearded?

TOP 40 RADIO SHOWS

I've always enjoyed listening to countdown shows on the radio.

So I'm happy tuning in to "Rick Dees Weekly Top 40"on 105.9 FM Saturday mornings and late Sunday afternoons.

Saturday evenings, I love the Kix Brooks country show on 96.5 FM.

I wish the Casey Kasem show would return to its old time period on 98.9 The Vibe. The new slot doesn't seem to match up with my driving habits. I know it's still on Sundays, but I don't hear it much anymore.

Speaking of radio, it would be good if the Kansas City Royals were carried on a strong signal in Grand Island.

Right now, the reception is as bad as their record.