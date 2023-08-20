One thing I enjoy about Nebraska is the people — friendly people. Everyone says “hi” and waves, even in the car, truck or tractor. Today let’s look at the history of the “drive and wave.”

First it started out as a simple one hand on the wheel and the other waving at a neighbor courtesy gesture. Later, it became more of both hands on the wheel and lifts three fingers kind of wave.

Now, the drive and wave has morphed into more of a one or both hands on the steering wheel and index finger lifted slightly. That is a bit harder to recognize at 20 mph or more.

Sometimes now I don’t even get the index finger wave, just the head nod, which is even harder to see when driving by.

Growing up in Southern California as a kid, the only drive-by gesture we got was a one finger, and it wasn’t the index finger.

When we moved here in high school and someone would wave at us as my dad was driving I would ask who that was, sometimes he didn’t know but they were friendly. I thought that were hilarious, total strangers saying hi for no reason? That was a new concept to wrap my fingers around, pun intended.

As a commuter now I am the stranger who waves at people I don’t know, but they always return my greeting. In fact, I have noticed even fewer drive and waves going on over the last several years, and I wonder why that is?

Are the other drivers’ eyes on the road and they are focused? Are they on their phone? Maybe they are distracted by one the many dash gizmos in these newer vehicles. Or perhaps, they just don’t feel like waving. Maybe they didn’t see me wave at them?

I notice also the drive and wave happens a lot more on the rural highways and roads than in the larger Nebraska cities. Maybe because there are so many more cars on the road in urban areas that we are afraid of waving so much our hands or finger might cramp up. It could happen, maybe.

Another good thing about the drive and wave is it’s a way to say hi to someone you know but it’s not the right time to stop and have a conversation.

As a sociological experiment I have noticed people in pick-ups wave more to others in pick-ups than those in other cars. The car-on-car wave is less of a ratio. Not sure if that means anything or not.

So let’s get back out there, drive safe, but acknowledge one other. A full hand, couple fingers, whatever, let’s all take time to show that Nebraska is as friendly as it used to be.

I am not saying you always have to wave at everyone, but when a time comes and you have a second, signal another person. You might just make their day.