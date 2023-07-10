One of the subject areas that always seems to be popular with many of the adult library patrons here at the Grand Island Public Library is local and Nebraska history. One of the most popular programs we are hosting is the Bygone Book Club.

The Bygone Book Club is a partnership between the Grand Island Public Library and the Hall County Historical Society. Local historians lead monthly discussions of books featuring Grand Island, Hall County, Nebraska, or regional history. Membership in the book club is monthly, participants can choose which month/book is of interest to them and do not need to commit to the entire program series.

The Bygone Book Club meets monthly, August through April, at 11 a.m. on the second Saturday, unless the date is rescheduled due to a holiday or library closure. There is no book club meeting in December.

I recently met with Michelle Setlik from the Hall County Historical Society and we set our reading list for our upcoming third series of the book club, and we have a great selection of books for everyone. If you are a history enthusiast, you will not want to miss these great book discussions.

To kick off the third series of the Bygone Book Club, the August selection will be the memoir “Surviving Hitler, Evading Stalin: One Woman’s Remarkable Escape From Nazi Germany” by Mildred Schindler Janzen and Sherye S. Green. There will be a special question and answer session with the Schindler Janzen to kick off the discussion.

As a young girl, Mildred “Mickchen” Schindler’s life in Germany was upended by World War II. One month before her 16th birthday, Mildred and her family were captured by Russian soldiers. Having already endured life in Nazi Germany, the Schindler family now had to face the terrors of Stalin’s Red Army. Chronicling the harrowing events of a family torn apart by the injustices of war, this memoir is a poignant account of the love and loss of an American girl from the Great Plains who survived the Second World War.

In addition to the memoir of World War II, we have a wide variety of topics that will be covered including books about George Flippin, the first African American football player for the University of Nebraska; recollections of early life in the Nebraska Sandhills; sod house life; a riveting history of how women shaped the Wild West, and life on the Great Plains during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl.

Of course, the Bygone Book Club is not the only local history event we have happening, there are often special events, too. In fact, there is one coming up this weekend, at 11 a.m. Saturday, , July 15, author Joe Starita will discuss his book “I Am a Man: Chief Standing Bear’s Journey for Justice” as part of the Humanities Nebraska Speakers series and as a prelude to Nebraska Chautauqua 2023 “What Connects Us” events.

The following weekend there will be a full series of Chautauqua speakers around town, including a variety of sessions at the library beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 22, These sessions will be presented by Becky Stone, Taylor Keen, Karen Vuranch and Warren Brown. Details about these events and the full schedule of speakers for the entire weekend can be found at https://humanitiesnebraska.org/programs/chautauqua.

You can view all of the great events that happen at the library by visiting our website at www.gilibrary.org; viewing our event calendar at https://grandisland.evanced.info/signup, or following us on our Facebook and Instagram social media pages.