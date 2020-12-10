Combing through the loam in the dome

HASTINGS — Hastings Middle School students will be able to learn about horticulture year-round thanks to a newly constructed geodesic dome on the west side of the school.
Jayson Stoddard, a seventh-grade science teacher, said the main dome structure was built by Growing Spaces of Pagosa Springs, Colo., at the end of October over the course of five or six days.
“We researched a lot of dome structures and this one (Growing Spaces’ dome) fell more in line with what our aspirations were in the classroom, as far as creating a space we can grow in all year-round,” he said.
The funding for the dome project began with the Hastings Public Schools Foundation.
Stoddard said the foundation and HMS raised $55,000 to fund the purchase of the dome and the labor costs associated with its construction. He said approximately $76,000 has been raised, with the additional funds going to things such as soil, lighting and lumber to outfit the dome.
For the past eight years, Stoddard said, HMS has had a three-quarter-acre garden space — which is just outside the dome. He said a hailstorm last year wiped out the garden, which prompted the Hastings community to ask what it could do to help.
“We talked about the idea of a greenhouse to extend the growing season so we will be able to provide an outdoor classroom space, but also be able to provide (a space for) our plants,” Stoddard said.
Jordan Binfield, seventh-grade science teacher at HMS, said the dome will allow the students to grow plants year-round and to extend the growing season on certain plants since they are in a climate-controlled environment.
“We can experiment with tropical climates and with plants that have too long of a growing season for Nebraska,” he said.
“But we can also be producing food 12 months out of the year.”
Binfield and Stoddard said the dome’s configuration has a pond filled with 3,100 gallons of water in the center of the rear of the dome, with rows of garden beds placed around it.
“The dome is a net-zero structure, so we do not need to inflate with outside energy to regulate the temperature,” he said. “We will be hooked up to electricity, but right now, we are just hooked up to solar. The dome absorbs energy from the sun and that levels the temperatures out. So you get your drops (in temperatures) at night, but that (dome) is going to keep it up. The same applies in the summer when it will help to cool.”
Hastings comes together for dome work
Stoddard said he, some of his fellow teachers, some HMS students and community members are working to complete the interior work. This week, he said, they are working to clean out the perimeter garden bed area and are waiting on metal from Hastings HVAC to line the beds.
Stoddard credited the work of community members, specifically Hastings resident Roger Peterson, “who has helped, spent so much time with our students and so much time with us on this project.”
“Our focus here is the creativity piece for all of us involved — students and adults,” Stoddard said. “How do we make this work as a classroom and as a community space, while also making it aesthetically pleasing and beautiful as well?”
Seventh-grade students Skyler Duering, Zyler Francis and Dominic Rizo worked in the dome Wednesday afternoon after school. They said they enjoy working together, and worked Thursday to shovel dirt onto the floor of the dome to level it out.
The boys said the dome provides them and their classmates the opportunity to do something outdoors since they were “trapped indoors” this past spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“When we are in the dome, it is a collaborative effort,” Stoddard said. “We just turn the kids loose and they were able to assess what needed to be done as far as leveling the floor.”
A learning opportunity
Seventh-grader Mylee Mick said she is “really excited” about being able to set plants and watch them grow. She and Stoddard said the “ultimate goal” for the spring is to have 2,000 transplants to distribute to the Hastings community.
“This will obviously be our starting space to be able to get those to a point where people can take them and put them right in their gardens,” Stoddard said.
HMS is not yet to the point where it is using the dome as a classroom space, Stoddard said, but hopes to do so in the future. He said he hopes students can have the opportunity to “work with real data” in the dome and measure data points such as humidity, pH levels and temperature.
“This will provide the students the opportunity to work with real data,” Stoddard said. “So they will be able to make observations, see the highs and the lows as far as temperature, and how the pond is working at heating the space.”
Michael McPhillips, a seventh-grade English teacher, said once the dome is completed, he plans to use it as a creative writing space. Binfield and Stoddard said this shows how the dome will provide cross-disciplinary learning opportunities for Hastings students.
