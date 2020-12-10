Combing through the loam in the dome

Jordan Binfield, seventh-grade science teacher at HMS, said the dome will allow the students to grow plants year-round and to extend the growing season on certain plants since they are in a climate-controlled environment.

“We can experiment with tropical climates and with plants that have too long of a growing season for Nebraska,” he said.

“But we can also be producing food 12 months out of the year.”

Binfield and Stoddard said the dome’s configuration has a pond filled with 3,100 gallons of water in the center of the rear of the dome, with rows of garden beds placed around it.

“The dome is a net-zero structure, so we do not need to inflate with outside energy to regulate the temperature,” he said. “We will be hooked up to electricity, but right now, we are just hooked up to solar. The dome absorbs energy from the sun and that levels the temperatures out. So you get your drops (in temperatures) at night, but that (dome) is going to keep it up. The same applies in the summer when it will help to cool.”

