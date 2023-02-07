The cast of "Deathtrap" raves about the surprises in store for those who attend the mystery at Grand Island Little Theater.

"There are amazing twists and turns," says actress Amy Hanquist Harris. "The first time we read through this, I fell out of my chair, and I am not lying. The audience is going to be amazed. It is such an audience pleaser. It is full of surprises. It is a true thriller."

The game of cat and mouse will end with someone caught in a trap in "Deathtrap."

"Just when you think things are going one way, they go another. It's the kind of thing that keeps you on the edge of your seat," says actor Steve Spencer.

"If you want an adrenaline-inducing show, this is the one for you," says actor Chris Hemmer.

When he saw the motion picture version in 1982, Jim Truell decided he'd like to act in the stage version if it ever came around.

You could tell the actors, including Michael Caine and Christopher Reeve, were having a good time doing it, Truell said.

Now, he's playing the show's main character, Sidney Bruhl, a playwright who hasn't had a hit in a while. Because of the dry spell, he'd do just about anything to find another smash.

Truell likes the fact the play is so unusual. "People are not going to figure out what's going on," he said.

"Deathtrap" is much like the films "Glass Onion" and "Knives Out," Truell said.

Circumstances change all the time. "People are not going to figure out what's going on," he said.

"Deathtrap," which has a five-person cast, opens Friday night.

"I think people like thrillers," says director Patrick Crawford.

"Deathtrap" also offers some laughs – "Not belly laughs, but there are comedic lines in the show, and light moments," said Crawford, who calls the play a comedy thriller.

Crawford has directed "Deathtrap" twice before, at Hastings Community Theatre. The show "was a success both times," he said.

Ellen Baker Bartlett plays Helga ten Dorp, a Dutch psychic who helps solve murders.

She likes the show's surprises.

"It's one thing after the other. I mean, the twists and turns are just crazy, and I love this character. She's rich and full and so much fun. It's just a wonderful cast. We're having so much fun," Baker Bartlett said, adding that the play is set in the 1970s, so the actors wear fun costumes.

Crawford calls the show "something different."

For some reason, thrillers don't come around very often, he said.

"Just come out and have a good time, enjoy yourselves and be thrilled," Crawford said.

Truell said the show has "got some bad language in it – nothing you couldn't hear on TV anymore. So there's no problem in bringing the kids."