Commission recommends against Harmony Hall restoration project zoning change request

Grand Island’s Harmony Hall has been abandoned for 50 years or more.

Its new owner, Jose Ramirez, hopes to restore the historic building on Seedling Mile Road into a ballroom, as it had originally been 120 years ago.

The site, which was once used as the headquarters of the Grand Island Ku Klux Klan, has also served as a dance hall and soup kitchen, among other purposes.

His request to rezone the land from large lot residential (LLR) to B2 general business was not approved, though, by the Regional Planning Commission on Wednesday.

Ramirez shared his vision for the property at Wednesday’s meeting.

“It was used as a ballroom, back 120 years ago, and that’s what I’m trying to bring back to the community,” he said. “I have other plans for it if it doesn’t go my way.”

The city’s future land use map for property shows that area, in east Grand Island, as low- to medium-density residential. The nearest commercial land is more than half a mile away.

“This rezoning, as it is requested, is not consistent with the comprehensive plan,” Regional Planner Chad Nabity said. “Staff is recommending that this request be denied.”

Nabity described it as “spot zoning,” and noted that there is no sewer available, only a septic system. The city sewer system is one mile away from the property.

“A septic system works reasonably well for a house, but in a situation where you may have a couple of hundred people out there on Saturday and Sunday, or Friday night and Saturday night, and you don’t visit for a week, there are concerns with that,” said Nabity.

Community member Greg Erwin has lived on neighboring Gunbarrel Road for three years and spoke in opposition to the change Wednesday.

“Before I bought that I checked all the zoning to make sure nothing like this was going to happen. That was the main reason I bought it,” he said. “It’s a pretty quiet community, and I just see the potential for a whole lot of things getting out of hand.”

RPC members voiced other concerns about the proposal.

“There’s a lot of houses around there,” said Chairman Pat O’Neill. “This is a tough one. If this building wasn’t there, we wouldn’t even consider this.”

Leslie Ruge also noted the presence of homes surrounding the old property.

“Our comp plan doesn’t call for it to be commercial on that,” said Ruge. “In my opinion, I would not be in favor of this.”

A similar zoning request was last made for the vacated Mile Ridge School by a heating and air-conditioning company, said Nabity, for which he and the commission did not recommend approval.

It was granted by Grand Island City Council, though, as it was an existing building and there were no neighbors.

There are no other zoning jurisdictions that would allow for such a business in that location, said Nabity.

“You could do it as a social welfare establishment if it was a nonprofit,” he said. “But it would have to be set up as a nonprofit, and rezoned to an R4, and that wouldn’t be consistent with the plan either, and we certainly wouldn’t want it to rezone it to R4 and have apartments go in on septic systems.”

Ruge motioned to recommend to City Council denial of the application. The board unanimously approved not recommending the proposed zoning change.

“It’s basically spot zoning. We don’t have anything close to a B2 zone there,” he said.

RPC member Tony Randone commented, “Good idea, bad location.”

The zoning request will next go to the Grand Island City Council for a public hearing and action on July 26.