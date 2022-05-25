Commissioner questions what Hall County road foremen doing with their time

Hall County Commissioner Gary Quandt wants to know what employees at the county’s roads department are doing with their time.

The question came after the Board of Commissioners Tuesday approved the purchase of three new road graders.

Through a state bid, commissioners approved purchasing three new John Deere road graders at a cost of $869,888.

Each machine has a $50,000 trade-in, for a total balance after of $719,888.

“I’m looking at the best interest for the county with the parts that right now you’re paying for, the machines, the wear and tear on them, and the price is going to go up, we’re guaranteed of that,” said Highway Superintendent Don Robb.

The machines could be available as soon as April 2023, said Robb.

Otherwise, it could be 14 to 18 months to due high demand locally and in the region.

Commissioner Karen Bredthauer supported the purchase.

“The machines are not going to get cheaper. We know that. We had a repair on a 2009 that was $43,000 for the transmission,” she said. “The older things get, the more repairs they have.”

Bidding through the state has been the best approach for such purchases, Bredthauer said.

“We’re not getting out of the roads business anytime soon,” she said. “We do need to have a machine that will start and run, because we’re paying a gentleman to work on that road. The bigger the hours we get on these machines, the more repairs they seem to take.”

Quandt has long been critical of making the purchase from only one local vendor, John Deere provider Murphy Tractor of Grand Island.

In December, Quandt suggested that Commissioner Scott Sorensen, then acting as interim department head, was serving any friends he may have at the business.

“I’m not against buying new machines. In the past, I’ve been critical of this board when we bought all Caterpillars,” said Quandt. “We’ve got these businesses out there that are making money in this community and they pay taxes. It’s nice once in a while to give everyone a shot at it.”

Robb noted the state bid this year is for all John Deere products.

Bredthauer noted there’s a roughly $58,000 increase per unit without the state bid.

“I’m for any machines we can get,” she said. “The machine that’s down right now for a transmission is a 2009 machine, with some 6,000 hours on it. The machines we’re trading out have over 11,000 hours them. That transmission can do down at any time.”

Quandt then requested from Robb a detailed list of what the department’s four foremen do with their time.

“Are all our working foremen, are they out there with their crews all the time?” he asked. “Can we get a detail every couple of weeks on the amount of hours ... those people are working with their crews?

Robb, who started in the county position in April, defended his employees.

“When you do that, I’d also like to put in the amount of paperwork they’re doing, that they’re in the office,” he said. “That’s one thing, too. Not only hours with the crew, but what they’re doing on 911 calls and when they have to meet with people.”

Quandt insisted on knowing specifically when foremen are with crews.

“I’d like to know if they’re in the office a third of the time or working with their crew two-thirds of the time,” he said. “Whatever the amount of time they’re with their crews and the amount of time they’re not with their crews.”

Commissioners also approved posting signs prohibiting unmuffled engine braking on Stuhr Road between U.S. Highway 34 and Stolley Park Road.

“When the county board did the engine braking system they left it up to you guys if they thought more signs were needed. This is one you requested,” Robb said.

Quandt asked Sheriff Rick Conrad, “If we put the signs up, will you guys enforce them?”

Conrad responded, “Well, yeah.”

“I’ve gotten complaints about this strip,” he said. “Obviously, we can’t be everywhere and catch them all the time, but if our guys are there, we’ll enforce it.

