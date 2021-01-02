Commissioners note Hall County’s greatest challenges for 2021

County building inspector and clerk of the District Court positions are currently open.

A second challenge is “balancing the need for services with the revenue sources that we have available,” Peterson said.

“These are things like roads, bridges and culverts, and improvements in the courthouse that are required by the fire marshal,” he said.

Commissioner Gary Quandt said “controlling taxes” is the county’s biggest challenge in 2021.

“The cost of doing business is going up, and we have to work to control the spending. That all boils down to working with our elected officials and doing things the most cost effect way we can,” he said. “We need to continue to use a conservative, common sense approach to government spending, and make Hall County a place where businesses, farms and families can prosper.”

Commissioner Karen Bredthauer said Hall County has displayed “extraordinary resilience” in navigating the impacts of the pandemic.

While protecting the public health continues to be important, also important will be addressing the impact the pandemic has had on all sectors of the local economy.

“I will continue to work with the Hall County chair, board and staff to achieve a balanced budget that provides necessary and effective services without a tax increase,” she said. “With hard work, careful stewardship, and strong leadership, it is within our capacity and means to implement innovative solutions that restore and protect the well being of Hall County residents in terms of personal health, economic vitality, and quality of life.”

