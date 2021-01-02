Commissioners note Hall County’s greatest challenges for 2021

With any year comes challenges.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners has weighed in on the greatest challenges facing the county in 2021.
Commission Chair Pam Lancaster said the county faces:
— Continuing to maintain an environment in which county employees and the public can be safe from COVID-19 and other viruses.
— Maintaining the county’s statutory responsibilities in a cost-effective manner without raising property taxes on a public and business sector already stressed by economic pressures.
— Retaining Hall County staff at a comparable wage through union negotiations and wage studies.
“The one thing these challenges have in common is that there is an economic impact to each,” Lancaster said. “Finding dollars to reallocate rather than increase property tax is an ongoing and increasingly difficult challenge.”
Continued vigilance against the COVID-19 pandemic is the primary challenge for the county in 2021, Commissioner Jane Richardson said.
“We must continue to provide stability during these uncertain times,” she said.
This will be achieved by continued extensive cleaning of county buildings and social distancing for jury trials at the county’s Federal Building.
Plexiglas dividers are provided for staff in the county’s administration building, and special sterilizing chemicals and antibacterial products are made readily available.
Such items, though, come at a cost, Richardson said.
“Budgetary concerns are constantly looming,” she said. “Therefore, Hall County will continue to apply for any and all possible state and federal funds made available throughout the course of this pandemic.”
Richardson applauded the efforts of staff through 2020.
“Our employees have done an excellent job of dealing with all the stress and anxiety caused by COVID and have continued to manage their offices in an efficient and organized manner,” she said.
“I’m sure this will continue into 2021.”
For Commissioner Butch Hurst, property tax is a key concern.
“People have no money, and renters are not paying their rent,” he said. “Taxes are still due on properties, like Continental Gardens. They can’t evict, but taxes are still due. They are just one example. Plenty of people have rentals just like this, but not on such a big scale.”
Finding qualified people for open county positions is one challenge the county will face in 2021, Commissioner Ron Peterson said.
County building inspector and clerk of the District Court positions are currently open.
A second challenge is “balancing the need for services with the revenue sources that we have available,” Peterson said.
“These are things like roads, bridges and culverts, and improvements in the courthouse that are required by the fire marshal,” he said.
Commissioner Gary Quandt said “controlling taxes” is the county’s biggest challenge in 2021.
“The cost of doing business is going up, and we have to work to control the spending. That all boils down to working with our elected officials and doing things the most cost effect way we can,” he said. “We need to continue to use a conservative, common sense approach to government spending, and make Hall County a place where businesses, farms and families can prosper.”
Commissioner Karen Bredthauer said Hall County has displayed “extraordinary resilience” in navigating the impacts of the pandemic.
While protecting the public health continues to be important, also important will be addressing the impact the pandemic has had on all sectors of the local economy.
“I will continue to work with the Hall County chair, board and staff to achieve a balanced budget that provides necessary and effective services without a tax increase,” she said. “With hard work, careful stewardship, and strong leadership, it is within our capacity and means to implement innovative solutions that restore and protect the well being of Hall County residents in terms of personal health, economic vitality, and quality of life.”