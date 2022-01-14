Commissioners Sorensen, Hurst file for reelection to Hall County seats

Hall County Commissioners Butch Hurst and Scott Sorensen have filed for re-election to their respective county seats.
Sorensen was appointed District 3 commissioner in December 2020 after the passing of Commissioner Dick Hartman the previous October.
Eleven applicants pursued the seat.
Sorensen is the owner of Sorensen Ag Solutions, served on the Cairo Village Board since 2016, and as a volunteer firefighter. It is his first time running for the office.
“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to see what the people think,” Sorensen told The Independent. “I was appointed by three people, and I know there were over 10 of us that applied, but I was chosen. I think it would be my duty to run and see if that’s what the people want.”
As interim department head for Hall County’s Roads Department, Sorensen has been involved lately in finding a new county highway superintendent.
Steve Riehle stepped down from the position in September to serve instead as the Hall County highway engineer.
Sorensen said he has enjoyed serving the people of Hall County.
“It’s amazing how much you can learn in one year,” he said. “I still have a lot to learn. I feel like I’m getting my feet under me, and as if this is something I’m able to do well.”
Hurst, a retired police officer, is seeking election to his second term after being elected to the county commission position in 2018.
“This will be my last term, regardless,” Hurst told The Independent. “I believe in term limits. I figure, if I’m fortunate enough to be reelected, this will be it, and it will be time for somebody, maybe a little younger, to take over. After that, I think it’s time we have a little change.”
A concern for Hurst going into 2022 remains the inheritance tax. Nebraska is one of only five states that still has this tax.
Hall County receives roughly $1 million per year in inheritance tax funds, which are primarily used for property tax relief.
“If they take that away, we’re really going to have to tighten our belts,” Hurst said.
Among other efforts, Hurst is also involved in helping to find a new highway superintendent for the county.
“Other than that, I don’t think there’s anything with our hair on fire at this time,” he said. “For the most part, we’re just trying to do the best for the county and get it moving along.”
Hurst said he especially appreciates the dynamic of the current county board.
“I think our commission as a whole, on most things, we’re getting along. We’re getting things done,” he said. “I think most of the commissioners, on most issues, get along. If you disagree, you disagree. To me, it’s not personal.”
County seats also up for election this year are District 5, held by Jane Richardson, and District 7, held by Ron Peterson. Neither has filed for re-election yet.
Filing for city and county seats in Hall County began on Jan. 5. The deadline for incumbents to file is Feb. 15 and the deadline for new candidates is March 1.
For more information about running for office in Hall County, visit hallcountyne.gov.