Commissioners Sorensen, Hurst file for reelection to Hall County seats

Hurst, a retired police officer, is seeking election to his second term after being elected to the county commission position in 2018.

“This will be my last term, regardless,” Hurst told The Independent. “I believe in term limits. I figure, if I’m fortunate enough to be reelected, this will be it, and it will be time for somebody, maybe a little younger, to take over. After that, I think it’s time we have a little change.”

A concern for Hurst going into 2022 remains the inheritance tax. Nebraska is one of only five states that still has this tax.

Hall County receives roughly $1 million per year in inheritance tax funds, which are primarily used for property tax relief.

“If they take that away, we’re really going to have to tighten our belts,” Hurst said.

Among other efforts, Hurst is also involved in helping to find a new highway superintendent for the county.

“Other than that, I don’t think there’s anything with our hair on fire at this time,” he said. “For the most part, we’re just trying to do the best for the county and get it moving along.”