Common signs to watch for, and when to go to the doctor

Babies struggling to breathe is the most common disorder among infants in this country — something that an infant is not able to communicate.
“The most common — what we see a lot of — is the respiratory illnesses,” said Dr. JD Law, a pediatrician at the Grand Island Clinic. “The majority of them are able to be cared for at home.”
The most common specific disorder is the common cold, an upper-respiratory infection caused by a virus.
“Especially for new parents, that first cold — that first viral illness — is hard on them because they feel helpless and the kid goes from maybe sleeping several hours at a time to only sleeping an hour because it wakes up because it can’t breathe,” Law said.
It’s not that there isn’t anything at all for parents to do. Probably the best procedure is a gross one, he added. “The NoseFrida is a device used “like a plastic tube with a filter on it with a big tip on the end that you’re — suck! — sucking the snot out of your kid’s nose like with a straw — this is a mother’s love: you can see it coming down, you see the filter there but you still see that snot coming out,” Law said.
Also mentioned by Law for dealing with nasal congestion are a saline solution and other suction devices.
“All this sounds like it helps but none of it helps a lot — most of these viruses last five to 10 days, and that’s a long time of not sleeping well. It’s a situation that’s not fun,” he said.
Infants and COVID-19, a similar illness, and day care
One thing that’s not a major medical problem among infants is COVID-19.
“The babies we’ve seen with COVID have all been extremely mild,” Dr. Law said. “You wouldn’t know these kids had COVID unless parents had tested positive. The only reason we’re seeing most of these kids is they got a headache and mom and dad tested positive.”
Law pointed out a couple of remarkable contrasts between COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (usually referred to as RSV), another common virus-based respiratory infection that can be a serious matter in infants.
“We usually have a dozen to two dozen admissions to the hospital every year with RSV,” he said.
COVID-19 is not problematic in almost all infants but potentially deadly in adults; RSV is the opposite: a serious matter in infants but often mistaken for a common cold in an adult. A further unexpected contrast has shown up in the past year regarding RSV.
“Zero so far” hospital admissions this year have been recorded for RSV in Grand Island, Law said.
“These respiratory illnesses are far and away the most common illnesses among infants and young children, and most of those are brought on by siblings, at school, or at day cares where you’re exposed to a lot of other kids,” he added.
“Say you’re at a big day care center, they estimate those kids’ll get 20 viruses a year on average; if you’re at home or at grandma’s and you never saw another kid for the first two years of life: maybe one virus a year on the average,” Law said.
“The silver lining is those day care kids’ll go to kindergarten and have perfect attendance: they won’t miss a day because they’ve had everything, but the kid that was at grandma’s and goes to kindergarten he’ll sit home from school three, four, five times — it’s the first time they’re getting exposed to these things so they get sick with it every time,” Law added.
Vaccines and diagnosing illness in infants
“We don’t get a lot of gastrointestinal infections; a couple of our vaccines have really reduced the rate of those, and having a clean water source like we have here helps with that,” Law said.
“As bad a rap as vaccines get — and it’s in the news a lot now because of the COVID vaccine — they really have made my job easier in that I’m dealing more now with infants’ and children’s behavior rather than death and mortality every day,” he added.
In diagnosing these maladies in infants, Law said, doctors must be more careful than with older children.
“In an infant we worry about any fever which in a two-year-old would be a normal occurrence. Under two months of age if a child gets a fever almost every one of those is treated like blood-infection testing” because the infant’s not yet fully developed immune system can’t fight some conditions off very quickly, Law said. “Even if the infant’s siblings all have the same low-grade fever, if we missed a blood infection in him and that spreads to the brain, this could be deadly very quickly.
“If they say, ‘Hey, my two-week-old has a 103˚ fever,’ I’m going to say, ‘We need to go to the emergency room.’”
“Every baby is sent home from the hospital after birth with a thermometer and parents are usually taught how to take the temperature, either under the armpit or rectally,” Law said.
Handling COVID-19 with The Grand Island Clinic
“The last year has been remarkably slow for everything else besides COVID,” Law said. “We’ve seen hundreds of kids with COVID and only two hospital admissions out of all of those — and they were out of the hospitals within a couple of days.
“Last March and April when this was all new we basically almost shut down. We went from seeing roughly 150 kids a day to about five to seven. Isn’t that nuts?”
That almost makes sense with schools closed at the time.
“All of a sudden nobody’s at day care, nobody’s at school, nobody’s going to the trampoline park — all of a sudden when a kid gets something it doesn’t go to 19 other kids. It was just bizarre,” Law said.
”And we haven’t had any cases of influenza at all in Hall County yet this winter,” at least in kids, he noted.