Common signs to watch for, and when to go to the doctor

“Say you’re at a big day care center, they estimate those kids’ll get 20 viruses a year on average; if you’re at home or at grandma’s and you never saw another kid for the first two years of life: maybe one virus a year on the average,” Law said.

“The silver lining is those day care kids’ll go to kindergarten and have perfect attendance: they won’t miss a day because they’ve had everything, but the kid that was at grandma’s and goes to kindergarten he’ll sit home from school three, four, five times — it’s the first time they’re getting exposed to these things so they get sick with it every time,” Law added.

Vaccines and diagnosing illness in infants

“We don’t get a lot of gastrointestinal infections; a couple of our vaccines have really reduced the rate of those, and having a clean water source like we have here helps with that,” Law said.

“As bad a rap as vaccines get — and it’s in the news a lot now because of the COVID vaccine — they really have made my job easier in that I’m dealing more now with infants’ and children’s behavior rather than death and mortality every day,” he added.

In diagnosing these maladies in infants, Law said, doctors must be more careful than with older children.