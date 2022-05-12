Community advocates for renewal of Grand Island city incentive program

LB840 expires in 2023, and will go before voters in the November general election for renewal.

At Tuesday’s Grand Island City Council meeting, community members and business leaders advocated for continuing the city’s primary economic incentive program. A resolution was approved to bring the issue to voters again for another 10-year cycle.

“To extend the current economic development program, the city council would need to pass resolution directing that the matter be placed on the November 8th, 2022, general election, to be put before the voters of Grand Island, to determine if the plan should be continued,” said Jerry Janulewicz, city administrator.

The program was reviewed at a council study session held on April 26. That discussion included changes to the existing plan, as recommended by Grand Island Area Economic Development Corporation.

Those changes add workforce housing and early childhood care and education as areas that can now qualify for city development funds. The annual appropriation has also been increased from $750,000 to $950,000 per year, noted Janulewicz.

Will Armstrong, chair of the GIAEDC Board of Trustees, advocated for renewing the program.

Hall County’s recent economic growth and population increase is due in good part to LB840, said Armstrong.

“It’s had a tremendous impact on our community’s ability to attract new businesses, help expand existing businesses and also diversify our employment and business opportunities for current and future workforce,” he told council.

Armstrong quoted John F. Kennedy, saying, “A rising tide takes all boats with it.”

“Heightened economic vitality in the Grand Island area will allow more citizens to achieve a higher standard of living,” he said. “This is an honorable goal, a goal that we should strive for every day.”

Laban Njuguna, Founder/CEO of Zabuni Specialty Coffee, said LB840 has not only benefited Grand Island, but “many communities thousands of miles away.

“Without LB840, we would not have been able to establish Zabuni,” he said. “Now, Zabuni’s tentacles spread far and wide, not only here in the U.S., throughout different states, for the business we do, but also to thousands of small scale coffee farmers in Africa.”

Zabuni continues to grow, recently adding Ethiopia as another origin source, Njuguna said.

His story “would not be possible anywhere else” without the support of GIAEDC and LB840, he told council members.

“For a kid from Africa, as an immigrant, my story would not have been possible without the resources to be able to do what we do,” he said. “We ask for this opportunity to continue to be extended to other people in this community, who want to come here and invest and create jobs, and have a livelihood in this community.”

Business owner and former Grand Island mayor Jay Vavricek called economic development a team effort.

“This is such a valuable tool that the citizens need to be reassured of the fact that this does work and has worked since its inception in 2002,” he said.

Important also is increasing the rates to better meet rising inflation.

“Actually, $950,000 doesn’t get us as much as it did in 2002, and in today’s world the inflationary factor was approximately 3%,” said Vavricek. “Now, I know in the restaurant business, food is increased three times as much, paper products is three times as much as two years ago, and inflation is now well over 8%.”

He added, “What’s proposed is very conservative, very realistic for $950,000.”

Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak appeared at Tuesday’s meeting to simply offer his support.

“The others have made a fine point and I don’t need to add anything more to it,” he said.

Saffron Buettner, early childhood coordinator for Hall County Community Collaborative, shared statistics illustrating the growing need for childcare services in Grand Island.

Buettner noted that since March 2020, in Hall County, 21 childcare businesses have closed.

“This accounts for approximately 63 staffing positions lost in Grand Island alone,” she said.

Those services are needed to attract and also retain employees who are parents or who want to have families.

Mayor Roger Steele thanked childcare advocates at Tuesday’s meeting, and said without childcare, the city can’t attrack businesses.

“You always think that businesses just want incentives to add employees or expand their plant, but the truth is, they need to attract employees and if we don’t have adequate childcare, we’re not going to have employees to be hired,” he said.

Council Member Mitch Nickerson reiterated that, despite his support, he is still concerned that, with the new changes, LB840 has “the potential to take funds from potential businesses.”

Council Member Chuck Haase, also supportive of program, voiced concern that any change must be brought to the public for a vote first and that council’s role is only a “housekeeping” one.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.