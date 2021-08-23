Community comes together to rededicate renovated Memorial Stadium

When Memorial Stadium held its first football game in 1947, it honored veterans from World War I and World War II. Now the east side includes more recent veterans with an interactive display.

As a whole, Lanny Martin’s dream garnered plenty of support as it moved forward. Campaign co-chairs and GIPS alumni Jeff and Jane Richardson spoke at Sunday’s ceremony.

Jane Richardson said, “This is what Islanders do: Join together for a common cause, rallying the troops, circling the wagons. We roll up our sleeves and get the job done.”

Grand Islanders met the challenge — 655 donors worth, to be exact.

Martin’s gift is the largest single donation ever given to Grand Island Public Schools, ultimately totaling $11.3 million.

Jim Kahrhoff, a Memorial Stadium campaign co-chair, said every dollar counts.

“When we talk about donations, if 1,000 people give us $100, that’s an indication of community support,” Kahrhoff said. “I want people to realize that large or small is fine.”

In an interview last week, Skalberg said, “Our goal is to be at $17 million. We’re about $300,000 shy. We’ve still got a lot of opportunities, so if people still want to give, they sure can.”