Community connections director at Heartland United Way reaches out to Grand Island minorities

As its new director of community connections, Eric Garcia-Mendez wants to make Heartland United Way services available to more people and assist members of Grand Island’s diverse population.
Garcia-Mendez, who started work Nov. 10, hopes to improve communication with not only “the Latino community but other diverse communities here in Grand Island.”
A Grand Island native, Garcia-Mendez is assisting people this week by handing out free face masks. The masks are being distributed from 4 to 6 p.m. daily through Friday at various locations. They were provided through a grant by Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Garcia-Mendez said he wants to help bridge the gap that diverse communities face in Grand Island. Those include language barriers and a lack of trust in some institutions and organizations.
He wants to build “trust with the community” and let people know that “Heartland United Way is here to help them.” He will let them know “that we’re here, we’re listening and we’re trying to improve the services that we provide.”
Many times people don’t apply for a particular service, either because they’re worried about being accepted or because the agency is not bilingual, he said.
Garcia-Mendez is meeting with other nonprofits and community leaders “to just kind of get a feel of what the situation is in the community.” After that, meetings will be held to see whether the services can be improved. Some services might be changed or added.
He wants to let people know someone in the community is trying to improve things and get “more people involved in our community.”
Organizations need to work to build trust, he said. If anyone has an idea or wants to provide feedback to Garcia-Mendez, he may be reached at Heartland United Way at 308-382-2675.
Garcia-Mendez, 24, graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 2014. In 2019, he graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a major in environmental economics. After graduation, he spent a year with AmeriCorps, working at Conservation Nebraska.
He is concerned that Latinos, Blacks and Asians are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
Garcia-Mendez cites figures from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. Those figures show that 11% of Nebraskans are Hispanic or Latino people, yet they account for 26% of COVID-19 cases in the state and 17% of its COVID-related deaths.
That’s one reason Heartland United Way is handing out masks.
Stapled to each mask container are directions on how to wear, maintain and wash the masks. Directions are in English, Spanish, Arabic and Somali.
Heartland United Way is teaming up with Sandra Barrera of Nebraska Extension in Hall County to distribute the masks.
