Community connections director at Heartland United Way reaches out to Grand Island minorities

As its new director of community connections, Eric Garcia-Mendez wants to make Heartland United Way services available to more people and assist members of Grand Island’s diverse population.

Garcia-Mendez, who started work Nov. 10, hopes to improve communication with not only “the Latino community but other diverse communities here in Grand Island.”

A Grand Island native, Garcia-Mendez is assisting people this week by handing out free face masks. The masks are being distributed from 4 to 6 p.m. daily through Friday at various locations. They were provided through a grant by Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Garcia-Mendez said he wants to help bridge the gap that diverse communities face in Grand Island. Those include language barriers and a lack of trust in some institutions and organizations.

He wants to build “trust with the community” and let people know that “Heartland United Way is here to help them.” He will let them know “that we’re here, we’re listening and we’re trying to improve the services that we provide.”

Many times people don’t apply for a particular service, either because they’re worried about being accepted or because the agency is not bilingual, he said.