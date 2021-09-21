Community Emergency Response Team volunteer training starts Thursday

Program graduates provided aid during the devastating area floods of 2019.

“They helped in sandbagging efforts, damage assessment and door-to-door, working in Wood River particularly to help that community,” he said.

CERT volunteers are also trained to participate in the Multi-Agency Response Center.

“It’s kind of a one-stop shop where disaster victims can meet with a variety of different agencies,” Rosenlund said.

Central District Health Department used CERT volunteers at the start of the pandemic to help with the strategic national stockpile.

“As materials were being brought in, particularly in those first few weeks, from the federal government, to support healthcare agencies, CERT volunteers offloaded, separated and then helped with the distribution of those materials,” Rosenlund said.

Teen CERT not only trains volunteers, but offers vocational guidance.

Middle school and high school age teens take the course with adults, and if they want to join CERT, the rest of monthly meetings are spent either reviewing or introducing the teens to new training topics, like radio communications or dealing with animals after a disaster.