Community Emergency Response Team volunteer training starts Thursday

When disasters strike, volunteers are needed to help the victims.
Community Emergency Response Team training, offered by City of Grand Island/Hall County Emergency Management, starts Thursday for prospective volunteers.
During the eight-week course, attendees will learn such critical skills as: disaster preparedness, fire safety and small fire suppression, and disaster first aid, including triage and rapid treatment, for serious and minor injuries, such as broken arms, lacerations and impalements.
Search and Rescue training will help individuals understand what it takes to go door-to-door in a neighborhood to identify any seriously damaged areas, where victims might be, and also how to rescue victims from debris or other unsafe areas.
The training also helps volunteers identify buildings that are too damaged to enter.
“The primary goal of CERT is to give people the skills to help their neighbors and friends, but also to avoid areas that are severely damaged, where further injuries can occur,” said Emergency Management Director Jon Rosenlund.
At the end of training, a full-size exercise is staged where all of these skills are practiced.
CERT volunteers have been beneficial to county emergency efforts, Rosenlund said.
Program graduates provided aid during the devastating area floods of 2019.
“They helped in sandbagging efforts, damage assessment and door-to-door, working in Wood River particularly to help that community,” he said.
CERT volunteers are also trained to participate in the Multi-Agency Response Center.
“It’s kind of a one-stop shop where disaster victims can meet with a variety of different agencies,” Rosenlund said.
Central District Health Department used CERT volunteers at the start of the pandemic to help with the strategic national stockpile.
“As materials were being brought in, particularly in those first few weeks, from the federal government, to support healthcare agencies, CERT volunteers offloaded, separated and then helped with the distribution of those materials,” Rosenlund said.
Teen CERT not only trains volunteers, but offers vocational guidance.
Middle school and high school age teens take the course with adults, and if they want to join CERT, the rest of monthly meetings are spent either reviewing or introducing the teens to new training topics, like radio communications or dealing with animals after a disaster.
To explore potential careers, Teen CERT members are given tours of the local hospital, fire and police departments, 911 center and the county jail.
“It introduces them not only to employment but volunteer opportunities, because much of our EMS and fire service in this region is volunteer-based,” Rosenlund said. “Introducing youths to opportunities where they can volunteer in their own communities is a good for them and the community.”
Rosenlund described CERT volunteers as “priceless.”
“They’re invaluable in all of our efforts, especially over the last two years,” he said. “They’re experienced, well-trained, represent the agency well, and they’re interested and invested in the community.”
The course is usually attended by 20 to 25 people, but with COVID-19 precautions the number will be reduced to 15 to 20 to allow greater spacing, Rosenlund said.
The training will be offered weekly at 6:30 p.m. Thursdays from Sept. 23 to Nov. 4 in the Stuhr Museum administration building.
Training is free and open to adults and teens.
To register, call 308-385-5362 or email jonr@grand-is