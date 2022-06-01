 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Community Fishing Events start Thursday in Grand Island

  • Updated
  • 0
Family Fishing Night
Courtesy, Nebraska Game and Parks

Join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for another summer of fun with Community Fishing Events.

Community Fishing Events provide opportunities for people of all ages who have never fished or have not fished in years to learn and enjoy the activity. Rods and reels, as well as bait and fishing instruction, will be available for free.

One such event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Mormon Island State Recreation Area No. 1 near the I-80 interchange south of Grand Island.

“We invite you to join us at one or several of our events to learn how to fish or to bring a friend and spend time fishing,” said Larry Pape, fisheries education specialist. “Spring and summer can be busy, but fishing is a fun, convenient activity that can provide quality time for everyone, and we are here to help you have great outdoor experiences.”

Look for the Community Fishing Events Trailer at each site. Appropriate fishing and park permits are required. All fishing regulations apply.

People are also reading…

Discover Fly-Fishing events, which are held in conjunction with Community Fishing Events, are free and open to anyone interested in a basic introduction to fly-fishing. Learn about the equipment and how to use it, then watch a fly-tying demonstration. Loaner fly rods will be available.

Discover Fly Fishing will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. July 28 at Mormon Island.

Family Fishing Night

Allison Ford prepares to release the fish she just caught at Mormon Island State Recreation Area. Ford was part of a group of anglers participating in Nebraska Game and Parks’ Community Fishing Night in June of 2021. This year's starts on Thursday at Mormon Island State Recreation Area.

The following Community Fishing Events are from 6-8 p.m., unless otherwise noted. The schedule for central Nebraska includes:

June 2: Grand Island, Mormon Island State Recreation Area No. 1

July 8: Broken Bow, Melham Lake

July 27: Gibbon, Windmill SRA No. 2

Aug. 5: Kearney, Fort Kearny SRA No. 6

Other area events:

June 4 – Loup City, Bowman Lake, Polish Days Family Fishing, 1-3 p.m.

June 18 – Grand Island, Mormon Island SRA No. 2, Family Outdoor Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

June 18 – Ravenna, Ravenna Lake, Family Fishing at Annevar Days, 2-4 p.m.

June 22 – Kearney, Archway Lakes, Reels and Rescues, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

July 26 – Kearney, Archway Lakes, Hooks and Ladders, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/familyfishing for more information on Family Fishing Events or OutdoorNebraska.org to purchase fishing or park permits.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Deadly Hurricane Agatha to reform as first Atlantic hurricane of year

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts