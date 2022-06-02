Community Fishing Events start tonight in Grand Island

Join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for another summer of fun with Community Fishing Events.

Community Fishing Events provide opportunities for people of all ages who have never fished or have not fished in years to learn and enjoy the activity. Rods and reels, as well as bait and fishing instruction, will be available for free.

One such event is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Mormon Island State Recreation Area No. 1 near the I-80 interchange south of Grand Island.

“We invite you to join us at one or several of our events to learn how to fish or to bring a friend and spend time fishing,” said Larry Pape, fisheries education specialist. “Spring and summer can be busy, but fishing is a fun, convenient activity that can provide quality time for everyone, and we are here to help you have great outdoor experiences.”

Look for the Community Fishing Events Trailer at each site. Appropriate fishing and park permits are required. All fishing regulations apply.

Discover Fly-Fishing events, which are held in conjunction with Community Fishing Events, are free and open to anyone interested in a basic introduction to fly-fishing. Learn about the equipment and how to use it, then watch a fly-tying demonstration. Loaner fly rods will be available.

Discover Fly Fishing will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. July 28 at Mormon Island.

The following Community Fishing Events are from 6-8 p.m., unless otherwise noted. The schedule for central Nebraska includes:

June 2: Grand Island, Mormon Island State Recreation Area No. 1

July 8: Broken Bow, Melham Lake

July 27: Gibbon, Windmill SRA No. 2

Aug. 5: Kearney, Fort Kearny SRA No. 6

Other area events:

June 4 – Loup City, Bowman Lake, Polish Days Family Fishing, 1-3 p.m.

June 18 – Grand Island, Mormon Island SRA No. 2, Family Outdoor Day, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

June 18 – Ravenna, Ravenna Lake, Family Fishing at Annevar Days, 2-4 p.m.

June 22 – Kearney, Archway Lakes, Reels and Rescues, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

July 26 – Kearney, Archway Lakes, Hooks and Ladders, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/familyfishing for more information on Family Fishing Events or OutdoorNebraska.org to purchase fishing or park permits.