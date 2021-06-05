Community Fishing Night gathers a ‘school’ of anglers

The fishing was good at Mormon Island State Recreation Area Thursday night — bluegill galore were pulled from the water, dangling from fishing poles, then released over the dock’s edge.
Beyond the dock, volunteers from Nebraska Game and Parks were on hand for advice and even loaner equipment such as fishing rods and tackle. It was all part of Nebraska Game and Parks’ Community Fishing Night at Mormon Island Lake 1, an event also happening at other venues across Nebraska.
The events are organized to help promote the sport of fishing to anyone, any skill level, any age.
“We’ve got two out here who have never caught fish before,” said Tom Boyd, who was one of the expert anglers helping with the event. “You get more into learning how to cast correctly and things like that.”
Community Fishing Night is billed as a family-friendly activity; by all indications, the night at Mormon Island Lake 1 was just that. Fishing that evening was Wesley Ford and his family. Ford is an experienced angler, who gave his fishing buddies — daughter Allison and son Gabe — tips and guidance. Ford’s efforts seemed to be paying off, as Allison and Gabe reeled fish after fish out of the water.
Why fish?
“It’s a basic human survival skill and it’s satisfying learning a new skill,” Ford said. “I want them to learn as much as possible about what I do and why I love to do this.”
Back at the custom trailer housing loaner equipment, volunteers gave pointers to those who had little fishing experience, if any. One person needed new fishing line (it was old and time to be changed, Boyd told her). Others received advice on the best type of lure for catching specific fish.
Learning about nature is one of Ford’s other reasons for sharing his passion for fishing with his kids.
“I want my kids to learn to respect and conserve and understand the value of every fish you catch,” he said.
Gabe gently let his latest catch slide from his hands back into the lake’s clear waters.
“I’m a firm believer in catch-and-release,” Ford said.
On the edge of the dock, aspiring fisherman Xavier Briseno received guidance from Boyd on moving the fishing rod just so. The two looked like they were in their element.
That’s the idea, Boyd said. In his many years casting and winding reels, he has seen fishing change lives.
“The goal is to turn one; if you can turn one from the streets it’s a great feeling,” he said. “Once kids get hooked on it, they can go about anywhere to fish.”
Fishing is something anyone can do, Boyd said. “You look at the different sizes of people we have: short, tall, skinny, overweight — they can all do it. They can stand right next to a guy that bench presses 500 pounds and catch just as many fish.”
He also noted that basic fishing isn’t cost-prohibitive.
“It isn’t expensive,” Boyd said — especially considering Nebraska Game and Parks’ loaner equipment on nights like Community Fishing Night.
“Grand Island is full of ponds,” he added. “You can just ride your bike to one.”
Ford said fishing provides a way to connect with others.
“It’s actually part of a collective group,” he said. “This is just a start; this is a gateway to things coming forward to my kids.”
Boyd said when it comes to fishing, the more the merrier. There was plenty of fish at Lake 1, plenty of loaner poles, and plenty of good advice and friendships to be shared.
“You want to see great smiles on their faces,” he said. “That’s why we do this.”
Find out about additional Nebraska Game and Parks fishing events at https://calendar.outdoornebraska.gov/events/category/fishing/
Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.