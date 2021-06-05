Community Fishing Night gathers a ‘school’ of anglers

Back at the custom trailer housing loaner equipment, volunteers gave pointers to those who had little fishing experience, if any. One person needed new fishing line (it was old and time to be changed, Boyd told her). Others received advice on the best type of lure for catching specific fish.

Learning about nature is one of Ford’s other reasons for sharing his passion for fishing with his kids.

“I want my kids to learn to respect and conserve and understand the value of every fish you catch,” he said.

Gabe gently let his latest catch slide from his hands back into the lake’s clear waters.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m a firm believer in catch-and-release,” Ford said.

On the edge of the dock, aspiring fisherman Xavier Briseno received guidance from Boyd on moving the fishing rod just so. The two looked like they were in their element.

That’s the idea, Boyd said. In his many years casting and winding reels, he has seen fishing change lives.

“The goal is to turn one; if you can turn one from the streets it’s a great feeling,” he said. “Once kids get hooked on it, they can go about anywhere to fish.”