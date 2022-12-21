Community Foundation accepting scholarship applications

The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation has opened its scholarship application process.

The application period began Dec. 1.

Applicants may apply on the Foundation’s website until Feb. 9. Scholarship applicants can visit the scholarship page under the communities tab on www.gicf.org for important dates and details and begin the application process. GGICF scholarships are open to traditional and non-traditional students in the Grand Island, Doniphan-Trumbull and Sherman County areas.

“At the Foundation, we provide a wide variety of scholarships,” says Kendra Lutz, the GGICF Program Officer in charge of the scholarships. “Because of this, we created a simple ‘one-stop’ application that allows a student to fill out a single application, and our system automatically matches them to scholarship opportunities they may be eligible for.”

Lutz highly encourages any and all students currently in or planning on attending college to apply. In the spring of 2022, the Foundation disbursed more than $260,000 in tuition assistance to nearly 100 local students.

The Foundation will be offering six new scholarships this year, including two new GGICF scholarships: the Amur — Maggie Larchick Memorial Scholarship and the Bill Marshall Academic and Athletic Scholarship. The Amur Scholarship was started to honor the legacy of former employee Maggie Larchick and is designed to assist Amur employees and their families with pursuits of higher education. The Bill Marshall Scholarship was started by his family to assist student-athletes during their time in college.

“The Maggie Larchick Scholarship is a very special scholarship in memory of a very special person. Not only was Maggie an amazing person, she was the co-worker everyone loved, she was selfless, she was fun, she often volunteered her time to help out in the community or with events at Amur, and she was a cancer survivor”, says Karla Beran, an Amur employee and Amur Scholarship committee member. “Maggie is missed by so many, but this scholarship reminds us of everything that she stood for.”

Any questions about the application process or starting a scholarship fund with GGICF may be addressed to Lutz at 308-381-7767 or by e-mail at scholarships@gicf.org